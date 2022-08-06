This Pagani Zonda S Proves That You Can’t Beat the Sound of a V-12

Read on www.topspeed.com
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With This 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG
Unveiled at the 2004 Geneva Motor Show, the second generation SLK-Class was a marginal upgrade compared to the first-gen model. Besides the sportier looks, Mercedes added a faster mechanism for the retractable roof and Airscarf system, which enabled neck-level heating for both the driver and the front passenger. However, it was known from the start that an AMG variant would be offered with bonkers performance. So in collaboration with the Affalterbach-based performance division, Mercedes introduced the SLK55 with a brawny 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V-8. This 2009 iteration of the SLK55 AMG has been tuned and now comes with a supercharger and some raw performance.
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
G-Power Has Turned this Porsche 911 Turbo Into a Supercar Killer
The latest 992-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S is the most potent 911 ever built. Its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six puts out a whopping 640 horses and 590 pound-feet of twist. But what if it were given a boost in power? Indeed, Brabus has tuned the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet to deliver a total of 820 horsepower. But today, we have another 911 Turbo S from G-Power, and the brand claims to have done some insane tuning to make the flat-six engine produce a whopping 800 horses. The German tuning brand’s reputation has remained untarnished for over 40 years and is best recognized for its Mercedes-AMG and BMW M modifications. However, it is the brand’s first attempt at the best performance car from Porsche.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
The NSX Type S Will Go Down In The History Books As An Iconic Nameplate
The Honda/Acura NSX is without a doubt, one of the most influential names in the automotive landscape, a car that over the past 30 years has seen only two generations and a hand full of iterations. The latest chapter in this Japanese supercar saga is the new 2022 NSX Type S, which aims to celebrate the second-generation NSX by taking things up a notch and celebrating its visceral blend of performance and sensibility. So, let’s look at the history of NSX and the Type-S badge, and what makes the new Acura NSX Type S worthy enough to carry the legacy.
Shmee’s Zenvo TSR-S is a Wild Purple Hypercar That’s Rarer Than a Bugatti
Before we dive into the wild TSR-S, not many of you know the brand behind the madness, Zenvo. Started in 2004, Zenvo Automotive is a Danish sports car manufacturer that produced its first supercar, the ST1, from 2009 until 2016. From then on, the brand introduced the TS1 GT, the track-only TSR, and the wild road legal TSR-S which we see here. Zenvo has a very low production output of around five units per year, though this is in the name of extensive exclusivity and a bespoke building process.
Two Modified German Performance Sedans Settle A Decades-long Rivalry
You’ll probably agree that when it comes to performance cars, there aren’t many rivalries as epic as Mercedes AMG versus BMW M. With that said, Officially Gassed has gathered two of the hottest offerings from both camps so they can clash in an epic drag battle. It’s the BMW M3 F80 versus the Mercedes AMG C63S W205. Both performance sedans have been built to Stage 3 and make supercar power, but that’s where the similarities end.
This Manhart Bentley Bentayga Probably Drives Better Than It Looks
German tuning company Manhart is now modifying the Bentley Bentayga, which is a good thing since there still aren’t a lot of aftermarket brands out there tinkering with this British luxury brute with German genes. After all, with the Bentayga being the best-seller for Bentley, it would be a shame if aftermarket tuning brands wouldn’t capitalize on its success.
2022 BMW i4 M50 Review: A True Unicorn in the Wild
In May of 2009, I drove my first EV. It was a Cube-based Nissan prototype propelled by an all-electric platform that spawned the LEAF three years later; America’s first modern electric car. A decade later and I’m not sure what’s more astonishing: that electric cars like this new i4 offer such incredible performance or that with such a large lead Nissan still can’t get the ARIYA to market?
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Can A Set of Wheels Really Give Your Mercedes S-Class That Retro AMG Look?
Mercedes is one of the brands associated with the biggest number of tuners. Among them is Lorinser, which is based in Winnenden, Germany. Like other tuners, Lorinser was synonymous with offering world-class performance and visual enhancements for Mercedes models of the 1990s and early 2000s. While we don’t hear much from them nowadays, they are still at it, keeping a tradition dating back to 1930. One of Lorinser’s latest products is a Monoblock wheel style that brings back the 1990s design, popular with older S-Class models. Now, the design is available to the W223-generation S-Class for that iconic 1990s look.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is
Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
This 1,000-HP Ferrari F40 Competizione Is as Unique as it is Special
Produced between 1987 and 1992, the F40 is one of the most impressive supercars Ferrari ever produced. The car was so successful that although Ferrari planned to only build 400 units, consumer demand led Ferrari to build a total of 1,315 units. Even today, the F40 is a highly successful supercar, with most of them selling for millions if they cross the auction block. There is no doubt in our mind that this one-off F40 Competizione that is being privately sold by RM Sotheby’s will be no exception. The price is available on request, but it is for sure higher than 99% of the world’s population can afford.
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2 - gallery
Unsurprisingly, the M2 may share the same M xDrive AWD system as the M4, since the two performance coupes share the same CLAR platform and powertrain. This is in contrast to earlier statements from BMW's engineers that the upcoming M2 will be too heavy to accommodate AWD. Based on a...
Every Tesla Model Currently On Sale in 2022
Tesla, as you may know, is the fastest growing automaker in the world over the last two decades and it’s the most successful new car manufacturer to come into the market since Hyundai which was founded in 1967. Tesla was just founded in 2003. With new innovative technologies coming out every day, there is literally a new “speed race” going on. Tesla isn’t just a one-hit wonder; the automaker’s got more than a handful of products in its lineup. Here’s a list of all of them:
The 1990 Pontiac Firebird Formula 350 Is An Unasuming Muscle Car From A Very Bad Period
If you are an American gearhead, you’ll probably agree that 1990 was not the greatest year when it comes to American performance cars. With that said, the Pontiac Firebird Formula 350 was one of the cars that proved there is a light at the end of the tunnel for GM. In 1990, the Formula 350 joined the ranks of the 1987 Buick GNX and the 1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Turbo 20th Anniversary as more attainable American alternatives to the Corvette as well as European sports cars. Moreover, this particular example, listed for sale on Classic Cars, proves that despite being a limited edition, such cars are still attainable.
2023 BMW i7 Is Wildly Out Of Its Comfort Zone On The Nurburgring
BMW used to be near the forefront of automotive electrification, especially back when the initial i3 was launched in 2011. However, they are now somewhat trying to play catchup with the issue of having to uphold their "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan, while also having to build big, heavy, and comfortable luxury EVs. The upcoming i7 electric luxury sedan was spied running some last-minute testing laps around the Nurburgring to make slight adjustments before customer deliveries begin this fall, and it does not look all that great.
