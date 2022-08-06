This Pagani Zonda S Proves That You Can’t Beat the Sound of a V-12

Produced between 1987 and 1992, the F40 is one of the most impressive supercars Ferrari ever produced. The car was so successful that although Ferrari planned to only build 400 units, consumer demand led Ferrari to build a total of 1,315 units. Even today, the F40 is a highly successful supercar, with most of them selling for millions if they cross the auction block. There is no doubt in our mind that this one-off F40 Competizione that is being privately sold by RM Sotheby’s will be no exception. The price is available on request, but it is for sure higher than 99% of the world’s population can afford.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO