Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete
After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
BBC
Joel Robles: Leeds United sign goalkeeper on a free transfer after Real Betis exit
Leeds United have signed former Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis. The ex-FA Cup winner, whose contract at the La Liga side had expired, has agreed a one-year deal at Elland Road. Robles, 32, will provide competition for first-choice...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
FOX Sports
Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Americans Abroad: USMNT Ups and Downs As Seasons Begin in Europe
With new seasons underway and the World Cup just over three months in the distance, who has gotten off to a promising start, and who has some work to do?
MLS・
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Plans for $100m African Super League set to be announced on Wednesday
An African Super League is to be announced on Wednesday by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe with the promise of $100 million in prize money for clubs across the continent. The project has been in the pipeline since it was first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino...
MLS・
Comments / 0