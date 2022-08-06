ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender

Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
SOCCER
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris St Germain#Morocco#Brazilian#French#Tottenham
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
UEFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
ESPN

Plans for $100m African Super League set to be announced on Wednesday

An African Super League is to be announced on Wednesday by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe with the promise of $100 million in prize money for clubs across the continent. The project has been in the pipeline since it was first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino...
MLS

