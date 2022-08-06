ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

KTVZ News Channel 21

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland area fire departments prepare for possible wildfire breakout

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most wildfires in the country are caused by humans, according to the U.S. National Park Service. But fire officials said nature is a possible cause too. "Could be started by lightning strikes or a storm," said Izak Hamilton, spokesperson with Clackamas Fire. And that's what some...
PORTLAND, OR
KING 5

3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning

AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Puget Sound Fire investigating 5 separate Kent fires

KENT, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a series of fires on Kent’s east hill Monday morning. Puget Sound Fire tweeted there have been five separate fires within an hour involving two dumpsters and a pile of tires. A car also burned. The fires happened in the general area...
KENT, WA
KING 5

Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
SAMMAMISH, WA
westsideseattle.com

Fire sweeps through North Admiral home; No one injured

A fire broke out in a single family home in the 2600 block of 39th Ave SW shortly after 2 am on Aug. 7. Seattle Fire Department units responded to the blaze, which was on the first floor of the house. After getting control of the fire they did a search of the premises and area and found no injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
SALEM, OR
shorelineareanews.com

FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing

UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY. King County Search and Rescue, based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office. MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
AUBURN, WA

