Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
Fire destroys Lynnwood home, causes Teslas to explode in driveway
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood family is without a home tonight after losing everything in a weekend fire. Neighbors describe the scene near Larch Way and 208th Place as “chaotic.” They describe ammunition going off and two Teslas exploding in the driveway. The noise caused next-door neighbor...
KATU.com
Portland area fire departments prepare for possible wildfire breakout
PORTLAND, Ore. — Most wildfires in the country are caused by humans, according to the U.S. National Park Service. But fire officials said nature is a possible cause too. "Could be started by lightning strikes or a storm," said Izak Hamilton, spokesperson with Clackamas Fire. And that's what some...
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
3 injured in Auburn shooting Tuesday morning
AUBURN, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Auburn early Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of N Street Northeast, which is a cul-de-sac just east of Cascade Middle School.
KOMO News
Puget Sound Fire investigating 5 separate Kent fires
KENT, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a series of fires on Kent’s east hill Monday morning. Puget Sound Fire tweeted there have been five separate fires within an hour involving two dumpsters and a pile of tires. A car also burned. The fires happened in the general area...
KATU.com
Miller Road Fire reaches 95% containment, crews headed back home
WASCO COUNTY, Ore — The Miller Road Fire has burned 10,847 acres across Wasco County. Still, because of the work of firefighters, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says crews will start to head home. PAST COVERAGE | Miller Road Fire. As of Sunday morning, August 7, the fire...
KATU.com
Thunderstorms moving into the Portland area, continuing along Cascades and Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE | Central Oregon Fire Info on Twitter says they have seen over 800 lightning strikes today. Those strikes have started at least 70 fires. Showers and thunderstorms are moving east of the Cascade Range and into the Willamette Valley on Tuesday afternoon. LATEST FORECAST |...
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
westsideseattle.com
Fire sweeps through North Admiral home; No one injured
A fire broke out in a single family home in the 2600 block of 39th Ave SW shortly after 2 am on Aug. 7. Seattle Fire Department units responded to the blaze, which was on the first floor of the house. After getting control of the fire they did a search of the premises and area and found no injuries.
KATU.com
Police investigating crash between SUV and motorcycle, 15-year-old behind the wheel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 9 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Vancouver Police responded to a call of a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle. Police say the rider of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old Vancouver resident was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was...
KATU.com
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
KATU.com
2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in 2021 death of 2-year-old boy in Puyallup, officials say
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Monday that it has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting last year of a 2-year-old child in Puyallup. Brian Douglas Widland Jr. is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of the toddler, identified as Hudson Carlisle.
shorelineareanews.com
FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing
UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY. King County Search and Rescue, based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office. MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe...
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
