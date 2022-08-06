ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dequeenbee.com

OBITUARY: Brandon Jeremy Ward

Brandon Jeremy Ward, age 41, a resident of De Queen, Arkansas, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Ward was born February 26, 1981, in Purcell, Oklahoma. He was of Baptist faith. Brandon was an avid sports fan and attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship. Friends and family could always count on Brandon for good-natured teasing about their favorite teams, and he never lost faith in his Hogs or Cowboys.
DE QUEEN, AR
dequeenbee.com

OBITUARY: Kaygen Ray Bowman

Kaygen Ray Bowman, age 15, of Nashville, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born October 29, 2006 in Texarkana, Texas the daughter of Marcus Clay Bowman and Elizabeth Dawn McCandless Bowman. Kaygen was a member of Center...
NASHVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy