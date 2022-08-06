Brandon Jeremy Ward, age 41, a resident of De Queen, Arkansas, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Ward was born February 26, 1981, in Purcell, Oklahoma. He was of Baptist faith. Brandon was an avid sports fan and attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship. Friends and family could always count on Brandon for good-natured teasing about their favorite teams, and he never lost faith in his Hogs or Cowboys.

