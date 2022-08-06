Monroe house fire that killed 69-year-old homeowner was sparked accidentally, officials say

Read on www.newstimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
NewsTimes
Police: One hospitalized after Route 7 crash in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — One person was extricated from an overturned vehicle and transported to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle collision on Ethan Allen Highway. The crash happened near the Wooster Hollow Cafe around 9:40 a.m., according to Ridgefield Police Capt. Jeff Raines.
NewsTimes
Two brush fires in Redding prompt calls for vigilance as hot, dry weather continues
REDDING — Following two major brush fires over the weekend, authorities are urging vigilance and caution as hot temperatures and little precipitation persist in the forecast. The first of the two fires broke out Saturday near the Saugatuck Reservoir, prompting a multi-town response with Redding Ridge, West Redding and...
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
NewsTimes
Bethel man lied about business to get COVID-19 relief loan, federal prosecutors say
A Bethel man was charged Tuesday with submitting fake documents to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment filed in Idaho accused Eric O’Neil, 57, of Bethel, of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise, Idaho, in 2021. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
NewsTimes
Norwalk middle schools top list for new construction
NORWALK — Three of the city’s public middle schools top the list to next take advantage of the new reimbursement rate for school construction, officials said. Alan Lo, Norwalk’s building and facilities manager, said the city and school district have identified Nathan Hale, Roton and West Rocks middle schools as the next buildings needing to be reconstructed or renovated.
NewsTimes
Influx of New Yorkers fueled New Milford art and framing gallery’s expansion
NEW MILFORD — When Greg Mullen opened the Gregory James Gallery and Framing in 1996, he leased a small storefront on Bridge Street in downtown New Milford. Several addresses later, Mullen’s shop now occupies a 3,200-square-foot, newly remodeled space on busy Route 202, also known as Park Lane Road.
NewsTimes
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Danbury foundation takes lessons learned during COVID to support local immigrant community
DANBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic caused the Danbury-based New American Dream Foundation to divert from its core mission of providing the city’s immigrant community with health, education and civic-based engagement programming to a more immediate need: providing food to students and seniors. According to the foundation’s Vice President,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield schools’ new food service provider to put ‘new options’ on the menu
RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Public Schools has contracted with a new food service provider, promising new options in the cafeteria. The new provider, Aramark, replaces Chartwells (Compass Group), whose contract with Ridgefield schools had been up. “Aramark’s commitment to excellence, affordability, the environment, and diversity were all important in this...
NewsTimes
Erick Russell wins three-candidate Democratic primary for state treasurer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Erick Russell, the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in the race for state treasurer, emerged as the winner in the three-way race in the Tuesday primary. An attorney from New Haven, Russell is the former vice president of the...
Comments / 0