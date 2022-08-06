Read full article on original website
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
UHC nurse named to West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leslie D. Perine, MSN, RN, is a nursing educator and graduate nurse specialist at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. Having served as a nurse for more than 23 years, Perine has been appointed to the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses for a term ending June 30, 2025.
Medbrook Children's Charity becomes title sponsor for Bridgeport (West Virginia) inclusive playground
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a significant investment, Medbrook Children’s Charity will be the title sponsor of the forthcoming inclusive playground within The Bridge Sports Complex. “Over the last 22 years, Medbrook Children’s Charity has built an incredible reputation of being able to give back to the...
Recent Bridgeport High School (West Virginia) graduates named Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of recent Bridgeport High School graduates will not only earn up to $10,000 in financial aid each year throughout their collegiate studies but also committed to working in the Mountain State after earning their respective degrees. Sophia Cava and Janie Prunty were...
Pool parties, open houses welcome Bridgeport (West Virginia) elementary families back to school
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Evenings of fun in the sun are scheduled for families of both Johnson and Simpson grade schools this month before students begin the 2022-23 school year. Simpson Elementary’s pool party will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeport City Pool (located behind Benedum...
The Music Center-A Plus Guitars expands musical reach, product variety throughout West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — From Bridgeport’s West Main Street, The Music Center-A Plus Guitars has taught and provided equipment to musicians worldwide since 1998. But now owners Dave Stevens and Zack Lilley will grow their musical footprint with a new location in Parsons.
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Council to discuss full-time city attorney position, city manager search
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold a conference session and special session Thursday. Topics of discussion will include a potential new city attorney position and the search for a new city manager. Creating the attorney position will be discussed during the conference session.
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
Annual luncheon held for past CEOS County Council Presidents
Sandy King hosted the 43rd annual luncheon for past Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) County Council presidents when the group met at Giovanni’s in Weston on Friday, July 15. Attending were Imogene Wimer, Linda Schmidt, Judy Smith, Sandy King, Helen McClain, Julia Bragg, Susie Heath, Vonda Dye...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours at Central Supply Company
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday at Central Supply Company to enjoy an evening of food, wine and networking. Central Supply hosted a Business After Hours in its showroom on Benedum Drive in Bridgeport.
Clarksburg Water Board will offer drawing for free water as survey incentive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Customers of the Clarksburg Water Board will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months after board members gave staff the go-ahead to offer a prize drawing as an incentive for returning a survey. Board members voiced their approval during a regular meeting Tuesday.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Clerk's office prepares for Nov. general election
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the 2022 General Election is still three months away, the Marion County Clerk’s Office has been hard at work all summer to make sure everything goes smoothly on Nov. 8. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid and her team saw many challenges facing...
Lewis County Community Calendar
The Hughes Reunion will be held at Jane Lew Community Building, with covered-dish dinner at noon, gift bags for kids, door prizes. Everyone welcome. Please contact Nancy Hughes at 304-376-9667 with any questions.
Shinnston City Council discusses funding sources for possible new city hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston City Council at a regular meeting this week discussed the need for a new city hall, and how grant funding might be obtained to help make the goal a reality. Shinnston’s City Hall building, located in a former dentist office downtown, is...
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Al-Anon Family Group meetings, 7:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 123 S. Sixth St., Clarksburg. Traders Avenue entrance, red door.
Lincoln golf tops RCB behind new transfer's star performance
MT. CLARE, W.Va. (WV News) — With a deep roster and a low medalist who out-shot the field by several strokes, Lincoln golf took the win against Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday at Bel Meadow Golf Club. Nick Anderson’s 38 in the nine-hole round was six shots better than...
Tunnelton hosts first Glory Days
TUNNELTON — The organizers of Tunnelton’s first Glory Days Festival are pleased with how it went and are thinking ahead to future events. Dave Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the Aug. 6 event, said the group plans to hold Glory Days next year and is already thinking ahead to other happenings. More than 20 vendors came for Saturday’s gathering, and the parade had 40 entries, including everyone from local organizations and businesses to Elvis.
Convention and Visitor's Bureau update presented
Lewis County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Chris Richards presented th CVB’s quarterly report to the Lewis County Commission. Richards said the CVB received several bonus advertising opportunities with the WV Department of Tourism due to large monetary purchases, including an influencer visit to the area. “Hailey Devine...
89th Chicken Supper draws large crowd
Hundreds of people attended the 98th annual Chicken Supper and Bazaar at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden on Saturday, August 6. The much-anticipated dinner has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers and organizers were ready to serve familiar and new faces. “We’ve seen...
LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale
During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
