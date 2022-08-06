TUNNELTON — The organizers of Tunnelton’s first Glory Days Festival are pleased with how it went and are thinking ahead to future events. Dave Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the Aug. 6 event, said the group plans to hold Glory Days next year and is already thinking ahead to other happenings. More than 20 vendors came for Saturday’s gathering, and the parade had 40 entries, including everyone from local organizations and businesses to Elvis.

TUNNELTON, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO