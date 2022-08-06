ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

UHC nurse named to West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leslie D. Perine, MSN, RN, is a nursing educator and graduate nurse specialist at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center. Having served as a nurse for more than 23 years, Perine has been appointed to the West Virginia Board of Registered Nurses for a term ending June 30, 2025.
WVNews

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Thursday, August 18, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will be located on West Virginia Secondary Route 7, otherwise known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19 in front of the Jane Lew Fire Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Annual luncheon held for past CEOS County Council Presidents

Sandy King hosted the 43rd annual luncheon for past Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) County Council presidents when the group met at Giovanni’s in Weston on Friday, July 15. Attending were Imogene Wimer, Linda Schmidt, Judy Smith, Sandy King, Helen McClain, Julia Bragg, Susie Heath, Vonda Dye...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

The Hughes Reunion will be held at Jane Lew Community Building, with covered-dish dinner at noon, gift bags for kids, door prizes. Everyone welcome. Please contact Nancy Hughes at 304-376-9667 with any questions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lincoln golf tops RCB behind new transfer's star performance

MT. CLARE, W.Va. (WV News) — With a deep roster and a low medalist who out-shot the field by several strokes, Lincoln golf took the win against Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday at Bel Meadow Golf Club. Nick Anderson’s 38 in the nine-hole round was six shots better than...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WVNews

Tunnelton hosts first Glory Days

TUNNELTON — The organizers of Tunnelton’s first Glory Days Festival are pleased with how it went and are thinking ahead to future events. Dave Biggins, president of Up With Tunnelton, which organized the Aug. 6 event, said the group plans to hold Glory Days next year and is already thinking ahead to other happenings. More than 20 vendors came for Saturday’s gathering, and the parade had 40 entries, including everyone from local organizations and businesses to Elvis.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Convention and Visitor's Bureau update presented

Lewis County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Chris Richards presented th CVB’s quarterly report to the Lewis County Commission. Richards said the CVB received several bonus advertising opportunities with the WV Department of Tourism due to large monetary purchases, including an influencer visit to the area. “Hailey Devine...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

89th Chicken Supper draws large crowd

Hundreds of people attended the 98th annual Chicken Supper and Bazaar at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden on Saturday, August 6. The much-anticipated dinner has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but volunteers and organizers were ready to serve familiar and new faces. “We’ve seen...
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

LB BOE approves Tri State Forest Products for timber sale

During the Monday, August 8, Lewis County Board of Education meeting, two bids were presented regarding the sale of timber at Roanoke Elementary School. Tri State Forest Products submitted a bid in the amount of $212,001, and Weyerhauser submitted a bid in the amount of $204,694.75. Board President Phyllis Hinterer...
ROANOKE, WV

