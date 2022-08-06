ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Childish Gambino Teams Up With Black Party For New Love Anthem

By ill Will
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Migos Divide Further with New Gucci Mane Song, Offset Album Details

Migos are still looking like they're at a musical fork in the road … because their latest moves are not as a “group” of 3. On Friday, Quavo and Takeoff continued their rollout as “Unc & Phew” … opting to team with Gucci Mane as their third -- instead of Offset -- for the track “Us vs. Them.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Donald Glover
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Party#Fx Hulu
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Childish Gambino Responds to People Who Think His Atlanta TV Show Isn’t for Black People

As he prepares for the final season of his award-wining Atlanta series, Childish Gambino is responding to critiques that the show is not Black enough. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), Gambino spoke at a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association along with his brother and co-executive producer Stephen Glover. During the talk, the rapper-actor addressed knocks that the show is not made for African-Americans.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy