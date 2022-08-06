Read full article on original website
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKC police release new details after three children found dead, along with father
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three children were found dead, along with their father. Police said the dad killed those children and then himself early Saturday morning. Now, there is a memorial for all three of those children. Police said they were in the process of...
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
Couple accused of murdering 3-year-old Seminole boy has first in-person court appearance
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The couple accused of murdering a 3-year-old Seminole boy has their first in-person court appearance. There is a growing vigil at the land where 3-year-old Caleb Jennings’ body was found burned. Now, he has been laid to rest and the people accused of his murder stood before a judge.
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Neighbors react after apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors reacted after an apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City. Police said a father drove into another neighborhood he didn’t live in and then killed his three children before killing himself. Initially, police told KOCO 5 someone walking saw the car and called 911 but...
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
Union City police find more than 25 ounces of meth, over 400 Xanax pills during traffic stop
UNION CITY, Okla. — Police arrested two people after making a drug bust during a traffic stop over the weekend in Union City. On Saturday, Union City police officers stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street and learned that the driver had active felony warrants out of Oklahoma County. Police said the officers took the driver into custody and searched the vehicle.
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
First responders help boost safety in school zones as Mid-Del students return to class
DEL CITY, Okla. — First responders are at Mid-Del schools to highlight safety, especially in school zones. More than 12,000 students are heading back to school in the district, and officials want to make sure the children are protected. The fire department's apparatus will be stationed in school zones...
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
Crews battle grass, structure fire at manufacturing building in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Crews battled a grass and structure fire in Grady County. On Sunday, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in Chickasha. Officials said the structure was a manufacturing building used to store hand sanitizer and upon arrival, they used exposure protection due to hazmat concerns.
