Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Netflix Cancels Q-Force After Only One Season
Netflix is canceling Q-Force after just one season. The trailer sparked a lot of conversation online, and the reception was mostly positive once the show aired. But, Q-Force will join the likes of a lot of other Netflix programming. Wanda Sykes, Sean Hayes, and Patti Harrison, and Matt Rogers all played a role in the LGBTQ spy hero ensemble. 10 episodes premiered on the service and people really warmed to the show with the quick dialogue and commentaries on popular culture. Variety confirmed that the streamer wouldn't be pursuing a season 2. During the Attitudes! Podcast, Rodgers explained that the show wouldn't be making a return. It was a journey to even get this show made as a lot of production took place during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out what Rodgers said about the initial reactions to Q-Force with the A.V. Club down below.
Killer Moth First Look Revealed After Batgirl Cancellation
Batgirl has been canceled and Killer Moth has been revealed. On Instagram, stunt performer Jules Wallace showed off his look for the villain's stunt double. It's interesting to wonder how a beloved DC Comics character would figure into that project. Famously, Warner Bros. Discovery has holstered the Batgirl movie citing it's pivot away from HBO Max features. CEO David Zaslav actually said that he wants DC movies to focus on pillars of their comics universe like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. While this move has been talked about ad-nauseam online, there are also a large subsection of fans who has been looking forward to seeing what Batgirl would look like. Beloved actor Michael Keaton was brought back into the fold to be Batman in this iteration of the character. There were rumblings that other figures from the universe would pop up in some capacity too. So, the specter of what could have been hangs over ever discussion about Batgirl.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
John Travolta Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following the news of her death. John Easterling, the husband of Olivia Newton-John, confirmed on the family's Facebook page that the accomplished actress died peacefully at home on Monday. The duo starred in the 1978 musical Grease, but it's obvious John Travolta has high respect for his former co-star. He shared a tribute to Newton-John on Instagram, along with a photo of the actress wearing a button-up jeans shirt with her arms folded.
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
Bluey Season 3: Where and How to Watch
Bluey Season 3, the latest installment of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series, is now streaming on Disney+. Joe Brumm created Bluey, with Ludo Studio producing for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, and it has proven a runaway hit with kids and their parents. Bluey Season 3 is split into two parts, which means only the first 25-seven-minute episode of the season are available to stream today. However, this is the first time that Bluey Season 3 episodes have been made available internationally. These new Bluey Season 3 episodes will also come to Disney Channel and Disney Junior later this year in markets around the world, and the remainder of Bluey Season 3's episodes will follow at a later date.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Introduces Pharazon of Numenor (Exclusive)
Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will soon introduce viewers to the Second Age of Middle-earth, when the great kingdoms of elves, men, and dwarves were at their heights, including Númenor, the island kingdom of men that had fallen by the time of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn in The Rings of Power. Pharazôn will go down in Middle-earth history as the last king of Númenor, an ominous title. However, as The Rings of Power begins, Pharazôn is a great seafarer and soldier that has returned home to settle into middle age and a new position as advisor to Númenor's queen regent.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Paramount+'s Biggest Star Trek Debut Yet
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is Paramount+'s biggest Star Trek debut yet, according to the streaming service. On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had the best streaming debut for a Star Trek original series ever, breaking the record for most-watched original series in the franchise in the first 90 days. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also ranks as one of the top two most-watched original series on Paramount+ in the U.K. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds still reigns as Star Trek's highest-rated series ever on Rotten Tomatoes. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already shot its second season.
DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1 Review: A Trilogy's Final Chapter Seeking a Reason
Despite not being a massive fan of the zombie apocalypse sub-genre, I'll happily admit I've been onboard with Tom Taylor's DCeased run from the start. He introduced different spins on the typical horror tropes (his zombies aren't even technically zombies) and weaved in legitimately funny moments and heartbreaking loss, making for an outstanding Elseworlds installment.
Cartoon Network Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary today and fans are sharing their favorite memories from the channel. Back in 1992, Warner Bros. launched the specialty network and the rest is history. Cable programming for children had been around for years at that point, but Cartoon Network took to the angle with a focus on animation. While some moments of their history have tilted towards live-action, the most beloved entries that graced the channel have been cartoons. Fans have been remembering the old days when the network played old Hanna-Barbara shorts and Popeye cartoons. Others reflect on Cartoon Cartoon Fridays with the likes of Cow and Chicken, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, and Eddy. There's so much history to be mined there. Check out all the nostalgia right here down below.
Brad Pitt Reflects On Deadpool 2 Vanisher Cameo
During the press junket in support of Bullet Train, star Brad Pitt looked back on his time on Deadpool 2, doing what he called the easiest thing he has done in his career. David Leitch, who directed both Bullet Train and Deadpool, was previously Pitt's stunt double, and so when Pitt got the call to swing in for a quick, weird cameo, he was apparently immediately down for it, jumping on the blue screen and giving his most convincing electrocution look. It was his superhero debut, which is kind of funny when you consider how short it was, and the fact that it's unlikely that character will ever be referenced in a future installment. But it does technically check Pitt's name off the very short list of A-list celebrities who haven't appeared in a superhero movie.
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
Marvel's Newest Animated Series Is Now on Disney+
Marvel Studios has released I Am Groot, an animated original series featuring the toddler-aged Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, on Disney+ today. As the title suggests, the cartoon spotlights Groot, the floral colossus of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in his "Baby Groot" form. The series is made up of shorts that see Baby Groot getting into and out of trouble in a world of photorealistic animation. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the show's executive producers. I Am Groot is just the latest in animated efforts from Marvel Studios, joining What If...? as the only two cartoon efforts from the outfit to date. Soon, they'll be joined by Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and X-Men '97.
Samurai Doggy #1 Review: Bold Style Carries a Thin Plot Toward Greater Potential
The wandering swordsman-adventure story is a popular genre, particularly with anime and manga fans, and stories featuring anthropomorphic animal characters have long been a staple of comic books. Stan Sakai's long-running Usagi Yojimbo stands as the reigning masterpiece of this blend of genres and remains a tough act to follow for any other who might venture in. Enter Samurai Doggy #1, the new Aftershock Comics series from Chris Tex and Santtos. Where Sakai crafts Usagi Yojimbo with masterful, simple, timeless cartooning, Samurai Doggy is a work of bold modern style, but possibly at the expense of narrative substance.
One Piece Film Red Producer Shinji Shimizu Unpacks Shanks' Past and the Anime's Future in Exclusive Interview
It has been more than 20 years since One Piece was first brought to the screen, and the Straw Hat pirates have never been bigger than they are today. Luffy and the gang have seen fans through some wild adventures, and their next voyage is on the horizon. After all, One Piece Film Red will come out this August, and ComicBook got the lowdown on the movie recently from producer Shinji Shimizu himself!
