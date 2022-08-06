Batgirl has been canceled and Killer Moth has been revealed. On Instagram, stunt performer Jules Wallace showed off his look for the villain's stunt double. It's interesting to wonder how a beloved DC Comics character would figure into that project. Famously, Warner Bros. Discovery has holstered the Batgirl movie citing it's pivot away from HBO Max features. CEO David Zaslav actually said that he wants DC movies to focus on pillars of their comics universe like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. While this move has been talked about ad-nauseam online, there are also a large subsection of fans who has been looking forward to seeing what Batgirl would look like. Beloved actor Michael Keaton was brought back into the fold to be Batman in this iteration of the character. There were rumblings that other figures from the universe would pop up in some capacity too. So, the specter of what could have been hangs over ever discussion about Batgirl.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO