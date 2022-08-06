Read on www.wrestlinginc.com
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Tags WWE In Since-Deleted Tweet After Discovering Carmella Was ‘Injured’
At last night’s WWE Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair put her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Carmella. However, the big news coming out of the match is that one of the women suffered an injury during their triple threat bout.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
Yardbarker
Road Dogg: Brock Lesnar refused to work with Jinder Mahal, WWE did a 'summer experiment' with Mahal
During the latest "Wrestling Outlaws" podcast with Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, Road Dogg commented on Brock Lesnar refusing to work with Jinder Mahal in 2017. At that time, WWE was pushing Mahal as a main eventer in an attempt to create a star for the India market. At the...
wrestlinginc.com
Fitness Model Trends For Cosplaying As WWE HOFer At Convention
Fitness Model Aurora Rose is receiving heaps of praise online for her most recent cosplay outfit. As seen below, Rose pulls off a near-flawless re-creation of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. “How has this blown up so crazy? The love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal, and I’m so...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Bridesmaid At Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti’s Wedding
WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday. @TayConti_. I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ https://t.co/4US8bGTqrI...
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
wrestlinginc.com
Is Kairi Sane Returning For WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament?
Last week on “WWE SmackDown,” WWE announced that the long-awaited tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will finally begin tonight on “WWE Raw.” The gold has been vacant since former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the prize after reportedly walking out of “Raw” in May, leaving the status of the women’s tag team division in limbo, until now. And while the entrants for the tournament have yet to be revealed, one former WWE superstar is teasing a potential return to reunite with her former tag team partner.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Recalls Rehearsing Kiss In Front Of Vince McMahon
Earlier this week, CJ Perry (FKA Lana) appeared on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” and during the chat, Perry got a chance to discuss her time in WWE, some of the storylines she was involved in, and more. In particular, Perry was asked about a storyline that involved...
wrestlinginc.com
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Released By WWE
John Laurinaitis has officially joined Vince McMahon in the unemployment line. In responding to a follow-up from PWInsider, several sources in the company confirmed the ousting of the disgraced executive, saying that the now-former EVP of Talent Relations was quietly let go sometime within the last week, with no date known beyond what is described as “a very small circle.”
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
wrestlinginc.com
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Character Changes Under New Management
Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
Lex Luger Teases Fans With Inspirational WWE Hall Of Fame Moment
Lex Luger is long overdue for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and if that phone call comes soon for him, “The Total Package” may have something special in store. Luger took part in an interview with “Sports Illustrated” and was asked about his current health situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
The Undertaker recalls most bizarre storyline of his WWE career involving kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon
THE UNDERTAKER revealed kidnapping and marrying Stephanie McMahon against her will was the most bizarre storyline of his career. Before Stephanie, daughter of WWE boss Vince, became an on-screen authority figure she was abducted during an episode of Raw by The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness. The clan then carried...
