wfxl.com
26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County
A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
wfxl.com
GBI and Fitzgerald police seeking information in double homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking information that leads to an arrest for the homicides of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased on July 19, 2019, in Fitzgerald, GA. A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
wtoc.com
Baxley fire crews prevent brush fire from damaging nearby homes
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews in Baxley say a team effort helped prevent a brush fire from damaging nearby homes over the weekend. While the official cause is still unknown. City leaders say the community came together Saturday to keep the fire from getting even worse. Baxley firefighters got...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
WALB 10
Three teens arrested for stealing guns from Fitzgerald firearms store
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald police have arrested three teenagers for driving a stolen truck through the walls of Broome’s Firearms store, and then stealing several guns from the store. The break-in took place at Hills Midtown Mall Plaza in Fitzgerald. The police department hasn’t released how many or...
WALB 10
Newly released documents uncover what led to the death of 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 investigates uncovered new information involving 4-year-old Jayceion Mathis’ mother, Keara Cotton, 27, who was charged with his murder. Mathis’ remains were identified in March after being found in a Crisp County field. For months, Mathis had been reported missing by family members. When he was reported missing, family members told police that Cotton was abusive.
wfxl.com
One arrested, four wanted for RICO charges
The Douglas Police Department has charged five individuals with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) and various white-collar crimes. Georgia law says a person may be charged with RICO (O.C.G.A. 16-14-4) if they participate in an interrelated pattern of criminal activity motivated by or resulting in monetary gain or economic or physical threat or injury.
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest for stolen vehicle and drugs
VALDOSTA – A 30-year-old Valdosta resident was pulled over in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and found to be in possession of drugs. Offender: Terrell L. Mobley, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces new Deputy Fire Chief
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta congratulates Marcus Haynes on the promotion as the new City’s Deputy Fire Chief. The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Haynes as the City’s new Deputy. Fire Chief, effective August 1, 2022. The City conducted an...
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
WALB 10
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city. At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
WALB 10
Attorney General sets up gang prosecution
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation. Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident. Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, sat down with WALB's Molly...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
wfxl.com
Multiple arrested for drug-related charges in Coffee County in July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) has made numerous drug-related arrests throughout the month of July. On July 11, Berrie Durrance was arrested for an outstanding warrant for parole violation. On the same day, CCDU officers located two wanted people, Jason Sanders and Sharon Snipes, at a local store. The...
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co., Albany still negotiating SPLOST funding
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After weeks of back-and-forth, Dougherty County and the City of Albany cannot agree on how SPLOST funds should be split. Tuesday, the County sent another counter-proposal to the city responding to the city’s proposal. After about an hour of conversation, the Dougherty County Commission is...
wfxl.com
Attempted scheme to mail drugs discovered at Dougherty County Jail
Earlier this week, authorities in Ohio found a parcel of amphetamine pills after executing a federal search warrant in connection to a drug investigation at the Dougherty County jail. FOX 31 obtained an application for the warrant, which was issued from the Southern District of Ohio, for an Ohio Post...
wfxl.com
Drugs seized from Albany home; woman in custody
A 40-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a home on Thursday. On August 4, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit was called out to an address in the 1800 Block of Sycamore Court in reference to the presence of illegal narcotics. The unit responded...
