ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city. At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO