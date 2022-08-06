Read on thatgrapejuice.net
‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti
Nelly and the "Rock Wit U" hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram. LIKE...
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
