ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love

Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
MUSIC
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Nelly
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Nelly Ashanti#Oakland Lsb Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy