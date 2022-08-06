Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/10: The Will of the Owners, Jakeem Tragedy, and the Irrelevance of Truth
Way back in the distant past, when I was still learning this “webdork thing” that I do, I used to allow all sorts of off-topic articles to appear on the old BTNG site and even a year or so into the “Bernies Insiders” era. I tolerated writers crossing the line into politics and once, I wrote a completely off-topic piece a news item myself. This was decades ago. Hopefully, everyone has forgotten it. I haven’t, but, well, this is my gig, so these things are filed away in my memory.
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Sam Darnold Has Honest Reaction To The Trade Rumors
Sam Darnold trade rumors began running wild this Monday morning. He's not expected to beat out Baker Mayfield for the starting quarterback position and the team really doesn't have a need for him. However, it doesn't sound like the team plans on moving him anytime soon. Darnold told reporters this...
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during camp
Browns Lose Pro Bowl Return Specialist Jakeem Grant to Season-Ending Injured Reserve with torn Achilles tendon
BEREA, Ohio -- As feared on Tuesday after he went down during one-on-one drills, wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant will be lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. The Browns confirmed the move on Wednesday morning and placed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for the season. The...
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
