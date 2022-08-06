ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold

Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/10: The Will of the Owners, Jakeem Tragedy, and the Irrelevance of Truth

Way back in the distant past, when I was still learning this “webdork thing” that I do, I used to allow all sorts of off-topic articles to appear on the old BTNG site and even a year or so into the “Bernies Insiders” era. I tolerated writers crossing the line into politics and once, I wrote a completely off-topic piece a news item myself. This was decades ago. Hopefully, everyone has forgotten it. I haven’t, but, well, this is my gig, so these things are filed away in my memory.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Sam Darnold Has Honest Reaction To The Trade Rumors

Sam Darnold trade rumors began running wild this Monday morning. He's not expected to beat out Baker Mayfield for the starting quarterback position and the team really doesn't have a need for him. However, it doesn't sound like the team plans on moving him anytime soon. Darnold told reporters this...
NFL
Projecting college football's 10 best offenses in 2022

Noteworthy quarterbacks drive ticket sales and predicting college football's 10 best offenses during the 2022 season begins with returning talent at the most important position on the field. Fortunately for the teams included here as we enter the first fall practice scrimmages, there's no controversy under center for the guys who will undoubtedly make those around them better this fall.
247Sports

'Not too worried': ASU emphasizes competition in battle for WR roles

Arizona State lost offensive coordinator Zak Hill, three-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and its four leading receivers, including top targets Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton, from an offense that included one of the worst passing attacks in the Pac-12. With the production of fellow departed wide receivers Johnny Wilson and...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
247Sports

