Broncos Camp | Day 10: Three Observations to Analyze

Englewood, Colo. — Week 2 of Denver Broncos training camp is officially in the books as the team wrapped up a fully padded practice in the 90-degree heat on Saturday at UCHealth Training Center.

While players, fans, and media members alike are still learning the camp/practice schedule of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it’s abundantly clear that this staff makes plans with a clear-cut mission in mind. At least, that was the case for Saturday’s practice, as players were expected to work hard, fast, and most importantly, smart heading into their second ‘off day’ on Sunday.

After all, regular season football is about a month away, and next week will be the first real test for the Broncos as the Dallas Cowboys come to town for a joint practice ahead of their first preseason game in Denver.

Clearly, Saturday's practice was about preparation, intensity, and embracing competition in anticipation of hosting Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

With that said, much was revealed on Day 10. Let’s get to some of my nitty-gritty observations from Saturday’s fully padded practice.

Don't Sleep on RB Javonte Williams

It’s pretty rare to find a running back in the NFL who truly embraces contact and all aspects of the blue-collar workload that comes with the position. But that’s exactly what Paton did when he selected Williams in the second round last year. Williams played in all 17 games and rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, in addition to catching 43 passes for 316 yards and three more scores.

What happens when a running back that makes his money in the NFL by running over defenders and pinballing off of defensive linemen can’t get the same type of live-bullet reps in training camp practice? The answer is, he gets overlooked by the media.



I previously reported that Williams seems to look lighter on his feet and is embracing the agility aspect of his position more. Rather than staring down a defender to truck on his way to the edge, the second-year back has intentionally worked on his inside cuts to dart through the blocking lanes because the coaches want to avoid risky collisions to preserve player health.

Williams' pass protection is still more than adequate to protect QB Russell Wilson, and while his pass-catching has been somewhat rusty at times this camp, look for ‘Pookie’ to be a receiving option for Wilson out of the backfield.

Some on social media buzz suggests that veteran RB Melvin Gordon has had the better camp, and while I’d agree that his performance has looked decent, his ability drastically differs from Williams. The loss of RB Damarea Crockett (ACL) for the entire season was a huge blow to the position room, as he was having a stellar camp and was a nice change of pace back between Williams and Gordon. Mike Boone has also had flashes of brilliance at camp, and I’ve been campaigning for him to get more playing time since late last season.

Williams is almost like a defender because he needs 100-percent, raw, physical contact to truly bring out the best in him. That’s not to say his camp reps have been underwhelming. I surmise that Coach Hackett and first-year RBs coach Tyrone Wheatley have restricted Williams to protect his longevity for the season, and maybe protect some of his fellow defensive teammates as well.

CB Damarri Mathis’ Primed to Play

There must be something in the water in Dove Valley because Broncos' GM George Paton has identified another rookie cornerback in the draft to immediately step in and contribute to the team. Mathis, who was drafted out of Pittsburgh in the fourth round this spring, has been an absolute stud for first-year DC Ejiro Evero during Broncos camp.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Florida native has been playing beyond his draft pedigree in a very stacked cornerback room that’s led by second-year stud Patrick Surtain II. Mathis has seen reps during team period from all three units (ones, twos, and threes) and has consistently demonstrated pass break-ups, sticky coverage, and he came away with a turnover in the second week of camp.

An aspect that shines from this Mathis' game is his preparation and study habits. The 23-year-old is proving to his teammates and coaches that his understanding of the scheme and his assignments are the direct product of the material being taught in the classroom.

Being coachable is something that all team leaders want, whether that be in the boardroom, on the construction site, or on the practice field. Mathis has shown exceptional athleticism and has been a disruptive presence for his wide receiver teammates.

The scariest part of Mathis’ game? His fundamental tackling and ability to force turnovers. Perhaps the Dallas joint practices will be a better opportunity to take the training cuffs off of this talented rookie corner. As Paton likes to remind us, you can never have enough quality corners in this league.

Broncos Country Floods Dove Valley

Football and the fall season go hand-in-hand like peanut butter and jelly. We can double down and throw summer and training camp into that mix as well when it comes to all things football.

While the official numbers of Saturday’s open training camp practice have yet to be revealed, so many of the younger members of Broncos Country sat in the sun to view their favorite players. School starts for most of the country in the next week or so, and some adults are getting in their last-minute summer vacations before heading back to work.

It goes without saying that Wilson has changed everything in Denver, from expectations to the culture. But to witness day in and day out, Saturday included, people bringing their entire families to practice has been amazing.

On a personal note, it’s been reinvigorating for me to converse and visit with so many of our wonderful and loyal Mile High Huddle community members, especially because the last half-decade of training camp, along with the pandemic, has forced so many fans to say, “I have better things to do with my day,” than attend camp.

If you want to get the autograph of a nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning QB, come to training camp. It’s almost certain that you’ll get one if not both after practice, as Wilson has signed thousands of jerseys for camp-goers and children after every single practice.

And no, it’s not because he’s corny or fake. Wilson has chosen to grab this franchise by the reins and is embracing every aspect that has made the Broncos one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the league, especially by loving the fan base.

