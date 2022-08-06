Man participates in Ironman Triathlon, raises awareness for addiction

BOULDER, Colo. — It's not an easy race, but it is a fun one to watch. The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon race kicked off in Boulder Saturday morning.

Hundreds of athletes from near and far participated in the race. They swam 1.2 miles, biked 56 miles and ran 13.1 miles.

Saturday's event marked a special milestone for one athlete. It's Todd Crandall's 99th Ironman Triathlon.

Crandall said participating in the Ironman race helped him overcome years of family trauma.

Racing for Recovery: Man participates in 99th Ironman Triathlon in Boulder, raises awareness for addiction

He lost his mother, uncle, and aunt to suicide. He also faced a drug addiction for years.

After receiving his third DUI, Crandall decided to turn his life around. Crandall began participating in the Ironman race in 1999.

He was also inspired to start his nonprofit, Racing for Recovery.

"I'm a licensed professional clinical counselor. We have a staff of about 20 people. We focus on a balanced holistic lifestyle. Support group meetings, counseling services, sober living, yoga, a plant-based kitchen, and spirituality. So we have a lot of education and clinical services," he said.

Crandall will be participating in his 100th Ironman race in Hawaii this October.

"I'm grateful just to be alive, let alone to live the life that I live, and I feel obligated to give it back. And that's why I'm so passionate about Ironman, about Racing for Recovery, because to me, life is about service to other people in need. And that's what we're here to do," he said.

Crandall is also a regular guest speaker at schools, jail systems, drug treatment facilities, organizations and community events nationwide. You can visit his website for more information on Racing for Recovery.

