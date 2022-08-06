Richard Seymour Enshrined Into Hall of Fame: Patriots 10th Representative In Canton

Former defensive lineman Richard Seymour will become the 10th member of the New England Patriots to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour has received numerous accolades throughout his 12-year career in the NFL. He was an All-Pro, a Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl Champion.

On Saturday, Seymour took the stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, officially donning his gold jacket as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

He becomes the 10th member of the Patriots organization to ascend to football immortality, joining:

Ty Law (2019)

Randy Moss (2018)

Junior Seau (2015)

Bill Parcells (2013)

Curtis Martin (2012)

Andre Tippett (2008)

Nick Buoniconti (2001)

Mike Haynes (1997)

John Hannah (1991)

Though he played his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders (who acquired his services via trade with the Pats in September 2009), Seymour will primarily be remembered for his accomplishments in a Patriots uniform .

Accordingly, Seymour revealed his deep connection to the Patriots organization, as well as the region during his induction speech.

Throughout his eight-year tenure in New England, Seymour was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX.) He was selected to seven Pro Bowls, gaining selections as both a 4-3 defensive tackle and as a 3-4 defensive end. Last October, he was also honored as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He finished his career having amassed amazing career totals of 496 tackles, 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Of course, Seymour’s illustrious career all began when he was drafted sixth overall by the Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft. He will forever hold the distinction of being the first player drafted by Bill Belichick as the team’s head coach.

“This wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for coach Belichick,” Seymour said on Saturday. “Coach, you’re the best coach in the game. The lessons that I’ve learned from you set me up for success, not just in the game, but in life. “Work hard. Be meticulous in your preparation, support your teammates, respect your opponents and put the team first. Coach, thank you for everything you’ve taught me.”

Seymour also expressed his gratitude to the man who ultimately made it possible, team chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, who attended the event with his son Jonathan. The ex-Pat praised Kraft for his exemplary guidance of the franchise, while personally being a mentor to him.

“RKK (Kraft), I call him The Godfather … You showed us that being consistent in the little things added up to big things, always with heart and humanity,” said Seymour. “RKK, thank you for being a mentor and a dear friend.

“You too will grace this stage,” Seymour added in reference to Kraft’s own Hall candidacy .

“I’m overwhelmed today with humility,” Seymour said. “It’s not because of what this moment says about me, but what this moment says about ‘we,’ and what we can do together. I’m overwhelmed today with gratitude, but I didn’t get here alone. None of us did. None of us could have. Class of 2022, they say you can judge a man by the company he keeps. I couldn’t be among better company than you. It’s a privilege bound forever with you in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Still, the 42-year-old became most emotional when speaking those closest to him.

“Football is what I do, but family is who I am,” Seymour said.

“Of course to my mom, I wouldn’t be here without you or without dad, who I know is watching down on us in awe and admiration,” Seymour said. “You taught me kindness and empathy. Dad taught me the value of hard work and discipline. He was my hero. Together, you and dad instilled in me the most important thing in life – as a friend and teammate, as a husband and dad, as a man – is to stand for something, to live by your values, to lead by example, and most importantly, keep God first.”

Seymour was visibly moved when addressing his wife, Tanya, as well as his three children saying: “My high school sweetheart and best friend, who saw the first snap of my career to the last. Thank you sweetheart, to everything you added to my life. I’m not standing here without you. I love you deeply.

“Scripture teaches that your riches are in your family. To our wonderful kids RJ, Caleb, Kennedy, and London, you’re my greatest joy. I believe in your gifts. Of everything I’ve accomplished, there’s no greater honor than being your dad. You continue to make mom and me proud. We love you.”

As he concluded his speech, Seymour (who is now the 10th New England Patriot to earn enshrinement) paid homage to his fellow inductees by expressing his pride to share this honor with them on this summer day in August 2022.

From this day forward, all may call Richard Seymour a Hall of Farmer.