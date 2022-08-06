IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Families interested in applying for free and reduced price meals can now view income guidelines and apply for the 2022-2023 school year. The upcoming school year will be the first time since 2020 that families need to apply in order to receive free or reduced price meals in schools operating the National School Lunch Program and for free milk in schools operating the Special Milk Program. Eligible families are encouraged to apply to ensure their children’s access to healthy meals this school year.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO