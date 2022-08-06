Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire has increased to a little under 73,000 acres as of the latest update and containment is at 18%. The Morgan Bar Campground, north of Salmon, has been closed to set-up a mobile base. Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Woodtick Fire stands at 5,162 acres and is spewing a lot of smoke into the air.
kidnewsradio.com
Competition beefing up at Bonneville County Fair
BONNEVILLE, Idaho (KIFI) – Events are in full swing at the Bonneville County Fair, and the beef show has been a big draw. Crowds gathered at the Bonneville County fairgrounds to see this year’s prospective show cattle. Children ages 8 through 18 spent this past year raising cattle...
kidnewsradio.com
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Aug. 11 employer seminar focuses on Registered Apprenticeship Programs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls area employers are invited to discuss Registered Apprenticeship Programs in a free seminar Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can attend in person at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road, or online via Microsoft Teams.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Zoo flamingos make their way back to their habitat
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes their flamingos back to their main habitat. On Tuesday, the zoo asked the public to attend for their “very special assignment.” They called it the “Flamingo Move.”. Attendees lined up and stood still, creating a “human...
kidnewsradio.com
Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A proposal to add a new development to the City of Ammon will be discussed at Ammon Planning and Zoning meeting Monday night. The public hearing is regarding a possible annexation and rezoning for residential and commercial use. The city has been in talks with...
kidnewsradio.com
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Income guidelines for 2022-2023 free and reduced price lunch applications released
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Families interested in applying for free and reduced price meals can now view income guidelines and apply for the 2022-2023 school year. The upcoming school year will be the first time since 2020 that families need to apply in order to receive free or reduced price meals in schools operating the National School Lunch Program and for free milk in schools operating the Special Milk Program. Eligible families are encouraged to apply to ensure their children’s access to healthy meals this school year.
kidnewsradio.com
Local child with leukemia granted trip to Disney World
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The game of golf had a special meeting on Saturday in Pocatello. The Idaho Farm Bureau held their 11th annual Make-A-Wish Summer Golf Tournament at the Highland Golf Course. Before the tournament kicked off, one special girl got the wish of her dreams. Five-year-old Dallas,...
kidnewsradio.com
City looking for solution for closed water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is working tp get rid of the now defunct giant water slide at still remains at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex. The slide has been inoperable for three years due to safety concerns with the steps of the structure.
kidnewsradio.com
Fire burning northeast of Pocatello
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello. It’s called the Ross Fork fire. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM. It’s burning on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
New roundabout hopes to ease future traffic problems
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg is planning ahead for its future growth and increased traffic as it builds a roundabout at the intersection of West 7th South and Pioneer Road with the project on schedule to be completed by October 1, 2022. Keith Davidson, the Public...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU School of Nursing works to meet increased need for mental health care
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing is seeing increased enrollment in its Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, helping alleviate a shortage of mental health professionals in the state. The entire state of Idaho is designated as a mental health care provider shortage area....
kidnewsradio.com
Police search for 2 missing juveniles
MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports two juveniles were reported missing Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. 14-year-old Kayzin Hansen is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes, and 14-year-old Addison Cook is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
kidnewsradio.com
Police investigate semi vs car crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A semi and car crash happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on US 20 in Fremont County. A 23-year-old man driving a Subaru was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading east. The Subaru also had 4 other passengers all...
Comments / 0