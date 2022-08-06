The Houston Texans take on the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome to kickoff the preseason. For the Texans, the preseason opener against the Saints represents an opportunity to sustain the positivity and energy that has been surging throughout NRG Stadium since the promotion of Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to the big role following the firing of coach David Culley.

