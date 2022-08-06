ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovie Smith outlines goals for Texans vs. Saints preseason opener

The Houston Texans take on the New Orleans Saints Aug. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome to kickoff the preseason. For the Texans, the preseason opener against the Saints represents an opportunity to sustain the positivity and energy that has been surging throughout NRG Stadium since the promotion of Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to the big role following the firing of coach David Culley.
Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

Ohio State ranks No. 2 on the preseason USA Today coaches poll, Axios' Kendall Baker writes. 🤭 How embarrassing: Michigan is allll the way down at No. 6. The big picture: This is the seventh time in 13 years Alabama begins the season at No. 1 in the coaches poll.
