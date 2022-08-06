Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Clarifies Jameis Winston’s Injury and Status
New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early yesterday due to an injury, setting off panic through the Saints fanbase. While football pundits will tell you the most important part of training camp is getting prepared for the upcoming season, fans will tell you it's for their favorite team to get out of camp healthy.
WDSU
New Orleans Boosters win 2022 AAABA national championship, third consecutive title
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The New Orleans Boosters defeated Johnstown (Paul Carpenter) 5-1 Saturday to claim the 2022 All-American Amateur Baseball Association National Championship. Cade Pregeant led off the game with a single, stole second, and advanced on a single by Brady Faust before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Christian Westcott for the game’s first run. Pregeant singled to lead off the third inning, stole second, and advanced on a groundout by Brady Faust, and scored on a groundout by Christian Westcott to give New Orleans a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Johnstown’s Christian Zilli homered to cut the lead in half. Johnstown threatened in the sixth but was retired by two strikeouts and again in the seventh before a diving catch by Logan O’Neill in deep right field prevented a tied game.
fox8live.com
With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why...
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight Issues
It’s no secret that Zion Williamson has been one of the most hyped and disappointing players that we have seen in a very long time, between averaging 27 points per game to being sidelined for very long stints it was very apparent that Zion was facing some issues with his weight, but this looks like it will no longer be a problem.
5 Inventions That Changed the World Since the Saints Won the Super Bowl
"Pigs flew, and hell froze over" in 2010. That was the awesome quote from legendary Saints play by play radio announcer Jim Henderson after the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl. The Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in a game that featured the now famous on-side kick to start the second half. That was 12 years ago. A baby born then is in the 7th grade now... 2010... we were freaking out about the swine flu... (which was nothing compared to 2020 freak out) 2010... Kathryn Bigelow becomes the first female director to win an Oscar for her film The Hurt Locker. But since 2010 there have been several inventions that literally changed the world.
Lemonade with a purpose sold in Tiger Stadium: ‘We help children like Leroy’
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had...
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NOLA.com
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
Alvin Kamara a no-show at Las Vegas court hearing
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was reportedly a no-show at his scheduled court hearing in Las Vegas this morning, causing the court to push that hearing back another two months.
Louisiana Pool Pro Makes Huge Splash with Tik Tok Cleaning Hacks
A professional swimming pool cleaner based out of New Orleans has taken social media by storm with his unique tips for cleaning swimming pools, his tips have been viewed by millions, many of whom don't even have a pool to clean. There is just something so satisfying about the way these jobs turn out that you simply can't turn away from them.
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
WDSU
2 shootings reported in New Orleans East on Saturday, one involving a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported another shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to reports, a juvenile was shot in the 6000 block of Downman Road around 4:27 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The other shooting happened around...
NOLA.com
Dooky Chase’s, Leah Chase to be subject of new TV series coming in 2023
Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase's Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as "The Queen of Creole Cuisine." "The Dooky Chase...
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NOLA.com
McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized, Louis Armstrong International Airport official named to board
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
