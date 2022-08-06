Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Series Of Arson Fires Under Investigation
A series of suspected arson fires is under investigation in three Oklahoma counties. Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink says seven of the fires started within 30 minutes of each other within a two-mile radius in southern Garfield County last week. The fires destroyed more than 60-acres, but no buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Enid police investigating armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Enid are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
Vigil held for 17-year-old who drowned last weekend
RAMONA, Okla. — A Washington County community came together to remember a teenager who died last weekend. 17-year-old Ethan Dodson died last Saturday while swimming at Ponca Lake in Kay County. Dodson swam out to a buoy but went under when he was swimming back. Oklahoma Highway Patrol found his body around two hours later.
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
news9.com
Edmond Starting Road Construction On Monday
Workers will be replacing water lines in the alleyways in downtown Edmond. First crews will start on alleyways on the west side of Broadway from 3rd to Hurd, once that is done they will move to the east side to work on alleys from 3rd street to Campbell. This project...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
okcfox.com
More Oklahoma Red Cross Volunteers head to East Kentucky for flood relief
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A week after deadly flooding ripped through Kentucky, more than 380 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground helping to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support for those affected by this Kentucky flood. Stillwater resident Cynthia Pennie and...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
KOCO
Oklahoma men arrested after posting videos of crime on social media
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — The Major County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after they recorded themselves committing a crime. Deputies said the men recorded themselves shooting roadway signs. Things became more serious once it became apparent that bullets were flying toward homes and pastures beyond the road signs. Authorities...
KTUL
Woman and daughter recovering after violent road rage incident in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A road rage victim is healing after she says a man pulled her from her Jeep and attacked her. The woman was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her teenage daughter and young grandchild witnessed the whole thing. Erica Ojeda says she...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma's Shocking Coaching News
The Oklahoma Sooners football program announced some shocking coaching news on Sunday night. Longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy, who had been with the program for two-plus decades, announced his resignation. Gundy took to Twitter, revealing that he said a word during a team meeting that he should "never" say....
