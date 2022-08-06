'Hacks': The Biggest Reveals About Season 3 (So Far)

Read on collider.com
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Kevin Smith’s 'Strange Adventures' Anthology Series Cancelled at HBO Max
The tremor from the recent Warner Bros Discovery shake-up is yet to subsidem as the fate of more DC shows is being made public by the day. It has now come to light that yet another DC-related project, Strange Adventures, will not be seeing the light of day. However, unlike other projects that have recently faced a similar fate, the cancellation of Strange Adventures had little to do with the new strategic shift announced by executives at Warner Bros.
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
7 Unanswered Questions We Have After ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2
Another mystery has been solved by our favorite trio of amateur detectives/podcasters! The second season of the Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, streaming on Hulu, ends with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) clearing their names and solving the murder of their building’s former board president, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
Why 'Set It Off' Was Such a Defining Film For Black Actresses
It's been over 20-years and Set It Off remains a definitive movie for Black actresses. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the 1996 film is about four women who decide to rob a bank due to their financial hardships. This feature is also a benchmark in the careers of Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise. This isn't to say that these women haven't gone on to star in bigger and better projects. The 1996 film, though, helped skyrocket their careers. It was such a defining drama that allowed these actresses to showcase each their of ranges by playing archetypes that had up to this point mainly been played by men. Usually, a Black actress was set in the role of the protagonist's love interest. Now, that's not to say that diverse female roles for Black actresses didn't exist before 1996, as movies like The Color Purple, Crooklyn, or even Sister Act explored female characters with range.
The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August 2022
Summer ain’t over yet, kids! If you’re feeling a little beat from the heat, Disney+ has plenty of exciting new series and movies coming to the platform this month. As usual, there’s fun new Star Wars– even with the Andor premiere being pushed back to September! We’ve also got two new Marvel shows, the latest Pixar movie, and three seasons of a great sci-fi comedy drama. So, try your best to stay cool, and enjoy our seven top picks for what’s new on Disney+ this month.
5 'Star Wars' Series On Disney+ With Diverse Leads
The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Shut Down Rumors of Leaked Script Pages
The Stranger Things writers used one of the show’s official Twitter accounts to warn fans about scammers selling supposedly leaked Season 4 script pages. In the last couple of days, pages of supposed scripts from Season 4 of Stranger Things circulated on social media, with notes that alter the meaning of the original scenes. However, as the series’ writers now underlined, these pages are actually fake, created to scam eager fans into paying hundreds of dollars to find clues about Stranger Things’ future.
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
'Better Call Saul's Penultimate Episode Gives Kim Wexler the Swan Song She Deserved
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. The beautifully grim second to last episode of Better Call Saul, the best feel-bad show out there, finally allows viewers to see what's happened with the kind Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after six years of being separated from Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk). While previous episodes had revealed she was in Florida, the precise details had largely remained a mystery. No longer. Kim, still as meticulous and focused as ever, has sought out the quietest life possible. She works a banal yet stable desk job with kind coworkers, has a relationship of sorts with a boring guy, and just goes about her day — that is, until she decides to go back to Albuquerque to finally reveal to Howard's wife Cheryl (Sandrine Holt) the truth of what happened in the apartment all those years ago. It is one of many scenes where Kim grapples with the guilt she has carried with her that made this episode one of the best of the series.
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
'Ted Lasso' Fisher-Price Collector's Set Features the Littlest AFC Richmond Team
Before we say goodbye to Jason Sudeikis and company in Season 3, the ever-wholesome Ted Lasso is getting an adorable new collectible toy set courtesy of Fisher-Price. The toy company unveiled that the crew of AFC Richmond, including Ted, Coach Beard, Keeley Jones, and more are the latest additions to the Little People Collector toy line.
‘Nope’: What Happened to Everyone at the Star Lasso Experience?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Nope'Jordan Peele created a horror spectacle with his newest film, Nope. Out of all the tension-filled scenes in the movie, none create a spectacle quite like the Star Lasso Experience. This scene is essential for our main character OJ Howard (Daniel Kaluuya) to learn how to beat the alien he faces. However, like all of Peele's films it can be hard to grasp what happened in any given scene, so what did happen at the Star Lasso Experience?
'Jurassic World Dominion' Clip Takes Audiences Behind the Scenes of Claire's Big Action Sequence [Exclusive]
In case you haven’t had enough of an exciting summer, Universal Pictures is here to round out the season by bringing your favorite dinosaurs home with you. The studio has announced that Jurassic World Dominion, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to home release very, very soon, and Collider is excited to premiere a clip from one of the bonus features available when the film hits Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 16.
Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura to Lead Dramedy Series 'Land of Women'
In recent years, Apple TV+ has been absolutely killing the game. From gripping thrillers like Shining Girls to award-winning comedies like Ted Lasso, the streaming platform has been bringing in fans by the droves. And today, the network announced that an A-list duo will be joining their recently ordered dramedy series, Land of Women. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has been signed on to lead opposite Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown star Carmen Maura in the family-centered six-episode series.
