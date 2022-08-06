Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen Walters
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
fox9.com
Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp
(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Monday wound girl, man: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Aug. 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were wounded in the incidents. 19th and Congress. Around 6:25 p.m., police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Five people under the age of 17 were arrested Tuesday night, Aug. 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was struck by vehicle while attempting to flee the scene on foot. The pursuit began around 11:50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue.MORE: Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop"We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
willmarradio.com
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Police: Teen accidentally shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a teen is hospitalized after they believe he was accidentally shot inside an apartment in north Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 14-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff
OTTAWA, Wis. - A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m. Based on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
knsiradio.com
Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
FOX 21 Online
Mall Of America Shooting: Charges Filed Against 3 People
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) – Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They’re accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest....
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
fox9.com
Trial begins for man charged in 1993 Minneapolis cold case murder case
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Jury selection was underway on Monday as an Isanti hockey dad and businessman faces trial for a 1993 cold case murder in Minneapolis. A pool of 50 prospective jurors arrived at the Hennepin County courthouse to fill out pre-trial questionnaires. The lawyers will use those answers during voir dire that is scheduled to be Tuesday.
CBS 58
Shooting leads to large seizure of weapons in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A shooting led the Racine Police Department to a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and firearm-related paraphernalia. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to Blaine Avenue, south of Kinzie Avenue, after a 49-year-old man reported he was shot at by a man named Calvin Gibson.
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.
Comments / 0