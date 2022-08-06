(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO