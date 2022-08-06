ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

By Chris Spears
 3 days ago

Slightly cooler Saturday with a better chance for afternoon storms 02:13

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.

Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed all of Interstate 25, from Wyoming to New Mexico, under a Flood Watch for Sunday afternoon and evening. The watch includes all of metro Denver, as well as the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars.

CBS

The current forecast for Sunday is looking a bit warmer than originally anticipated along Colorado's Front Range. Instead of upper 70s and lower 80s it now looks like we could see highs a few degrees warmer. That may not sound like a big deal but in this particular set up that may be enough to change the dynamics of the atmosphere to the point where we could see storms develop with locally heavy rain.

If the worst case scenario plays out we could see storms that drop as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time. The threat will start in the early afternoon and last into the evening. In fact the risk could actually grow in the evening hours.

The threat has prompted us here at CBS News Colorado to issue a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday to build awareness. Stay tuned and we will keep you posted with the latest weather updates.

CBS Denver

Officially no rain on Sunday even after parts of the city flooded

The northeast side of Denver plus cities like Aurora, Broomfield, and Evergreen had more than inch of rain on Sunday. Other areas completely missed out including at the airport where the official rain gauge for Denver is located.Thunderstorms that were in the forecast for Sunday originally developed near Fort Collins and Loveland before 5 p.m. Those storms merged with other storms moving east from Jefferson County and grew into a large area of extremely intense rain that moved over the northeast side of the metro area. Between 6-7 p.m., over an inch of rain had fallen along the I-70 construction...
DENVER, CO
