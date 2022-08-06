ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
GREAT BEND, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back

As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Connect#Eagle Radio#1590 Kvgb 95 5 Fm
Hutch Post

Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend woman rewarded for recruiting family to work in Barton Co.

Know of somebody currently not living in Barton County but would be great for a job in the county? Great Bend Economic Development is still rewarding citizens able to successfully recruit friends and family members outside of Barton County to fill advertised positions. Economic Development Director Sara Hayden said the...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's Blew honored as FHSU Alumni Award recipient

Six Fort Hays State University alumni will be honored on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet during Homecoming. For details on how you can help celebrate these award winners during FHSU’s Homecoming, visit www.FHSUHomecoming.com. Four Alumni Achievement Award recipients will be recognized: John L....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend Post

Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests

After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend school board meeting agenda (8/8)

· Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/8) At 12:11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 508 S. Schiller Avenue in Ellinwood. 6:35 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 70 Road & SW 130 Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Cattle Out. 11:55 a.m. a report of cattle out was made...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoisington BOE mulls replacement of turf, track at HHS

The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education has some big ideas to think about. At the Aug. 1 meeting, Superintendent Patrick Crowdis threw out some figures pertaining to an overhaul of the turf and track at Hoisington High School. The decision becomes all the more difficult with the rising costs of goods across the board.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 students 'REACH' out to community with summer program

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the American school system. Keeping kids at home not only pushed back learning opportunities, but also important social ones. To help make up for some of those losses, USD 428 Great Bend offered its REACH program for the first time this summer. Some 130 students, grades K-5, participated in the month-long event.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy