Read on greatbendpost.com
Related
Singers wanted for the Central Kansas Community Choir
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) is recruiting singers for the fall 2022 season. Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings starting Sept. 12 at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. The CKCC is sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide challenging performances of...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
Mud run canceled for 'Party in the Park' in Great Bend
The Tuff Enuff Obstacle Run has been canceled for this Saturday's Party in the Park in Great Bend. City staff said there were not enough pre-registrations and the city will move the mud run to every five years, returning in 2025. This was the only portion that was canceled. The...
Great Bend Chamber ready to welcome teachers back
As the official day for the start of school is approaching for several schools in Great Bend, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome teachers and educational staff back to school. The 7th annual Great Bend Business Showcase, a teacher appreciation event, will take place Monday, Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Great Bend woman rewarded for recruiting family to work in Barton Co.
Know of somebody currently not living in Barton County but would be great for a job in the county? Great Bend Economic Development is still rewarding citizens able to successfully recruit friends and family members outside of Barton County to fill advertised positions. Economic Development Director Sara Hayden said the...
Great Bend's Blew honored as FHSU Alumni Award recipient
Six Fort Hays State University alumni will be honored on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet during Homecoming. For details on how you can help celebrate these award winners during FHSU’s Homecoming, visit www.FHSUHomecoming.com. Four Alumni Achievement Award recipients will be recognized: John L....
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays commission undecided on '23 agency funding requests
After more than an hour-long discussion Thursday, Hays city commissioners are still debating some of the 2023 funding requests from outside agencies. Mayor Mason Ruder, who was in Colorado, joined the meeting via Zoom. The work session was conducted by Vice-Mayor Michael Berges. The draft 2023 budget leaves the outside...
Physicians bring family medicine and specialty expertise to Great Bend
The University of Kansas Health System in Great Bend welcomes Anna Dagg, MD, and Thomas Dagg, MD, who will begin seeing patients Sept. 12. Both board-certified family medicine physicians will practice at St. Rose Medical Pavilion. Dr. Anna Dagg brings her experience to our growing obstetrics and gynecology team, providing...
Great Bend school board meeting agenda (8/8)
· Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/10)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Mq8Zqd. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Jefferson Elementary school accepting donations for new sign
The new school year is just around the corner, and all the students are ready to show off their new school clothes. The schools want to look nice as well. Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend is currently seeking donations to replace the sign in front of its facility. "The...
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Cop Shop (8/8)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/8) At 12:11 a.m. a burglary was reported at 508 S. Schiller Avenue in Ellinwood. 6:35 a.m. an accident was reported at SW 70 Road & SW 130 Avenue in Pawnee Rock. Cattle Out. 11:55 a.m. a report of cattle out was made...
Hoisington BOE mulls replacement of turf, track at HHS
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education has some big ideas to think about. At the Aug. 1 meeting, Superintendent Patrick Crowdis threw out some figures pertaining to an overhaul of the turf and track at Hoisington High School. The decision becomes all the more difficult with the rising costs of goods across the board.
Buffalo owner killed, Kansas deputy seriously injured in attack
A Kansas man was likely gored by a bison and an Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after an attack, officials say.
USD 428 students 'REACH' out to community with summer program
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the American school system. Keeping kids at home not only pushed back learning opportunities, but also important social ones. To help make up for some of those losses, USD 428 Great Bend offered its REACH program for the first time this summer. Some 130 students, grades K-5, participated in the month-long event.
Hershberger hopes State Board can look at alternatives in curriculum
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After winning Tuesday's Republican primary for the State Board of Education in District 7, Dennis Hershberger believes there are changes that need to be made in K-12 curriculum. "Some of these things seem to be driven by some kind of elite group or whatever that are...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0