Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT

As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Bleacher Report

Roquan Smith Requests Trade: Bears 'Refused to Negotiate' Contract 'in Good Faith'

Star linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement written by Smith:. Smith called playing for the Bears a dream come true and wrote that he had wanted to be with the team for his entire career, but his perspective changed because of contract negotiations.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report

Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason

After months of roster turnover, coaching changes and the drama that comes with the NFL offseason, we are finally ready for the preseason. Sure, the Hall of Fame Game is technically the beginning of the preseason, but this week kicks off the first full slate of preseason action. With it, another round of the latest buzz to come out of the 32 training camps that are in full swing.
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Bleacher Report

Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Bleacher Report

NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Diontae Johnson Being Sued for No-Show at Youth Football Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson faces a civil lawsuit from FlexWork Sports Management LLC, which says it suffered thousands of dollars in losses after Johnson failed to show up for a youth football camp in May. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday details in the lawsuit show...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets

The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
