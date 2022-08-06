Read full article on original website
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Malik Willis Likely to Redshirt; TEN 'Happy' with QB's Progression
The Tennessee Titans used a third-round pick to select Liberty's Malik Willis at this year's NFL Draft, but barring an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill, it's unlikely he'll see the field this year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Willis is very clearly the developmental quarterback, and even when he gets...
Bleacher Report
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Quenton Nelson Contract Extension Targeted 'Hopefully This Month'
The Indianapolis Colts have made it a priority to sign Quenton Nelson to an extension this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The guard will sign a deal "hopefully this month," per Fowler, with cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Bobby Okereke having to wait on new contracts. Nelson will...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Requests Trade: Bears 'Refused to Negotiate' Contract 'in Good Faith'
Star linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement written by Smith:. Smith called playing for the Bears a dream come true and wrote that he had wanted to be with the team for his entire career, but his perspective changed because of contract negotiations.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Bleacher Report
Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason
After months of roster turnover, coaching changes and the drama that comes with the NFL offseason, we are finally ready for the preseason. Sure, the Hall of Fame Game is technically the beginning of the preseason, but this week kicks off the first full slate of preseason action. With it, another round of the latest buzz to come out of the 32 training camps that are in full swing.
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury
The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Bleacher Report
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal
Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle. The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder...
Bleacher Report
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Practice with Bucs Isn't Awkward After Brady Tampering Probe
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn't have a problem sharing the field with Tom Brady despite the recent revelations on the team's tampering. "Everyone else is making it awkward. It's not for me," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "... Our focus is coordinated." The Dolphins forfeited two draft picks for tampering...
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton Contract Talks Not 'Contentious;' Deal Not Close
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Negotiations "have not been contentious but remain at a standstill," according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor (h/t RealGM). The Cavaliers are willing to give Sexton a three-year, $40 million deal, but he...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers Rumors: Julio Jones Looks Like 2019 Version of Himself at Training Camp
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones has reportedly impressed the team's staff since signing as a free agent in late July. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday on Get Up a "very important Bucs source" said Jones has turned back the clock during training camp:. In 2019, Jones recorded 99...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names
With the NFL preseason set to officially kick off on Thursday, it's time to get down to serious preparation for fantasy drafts. Successful drafting requires more than simply targeting the big names or picking your favorite players. Managers must strike a balance between drafting for upside and mitigating risks—all while filling out a functional starting lineup.
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Being Sued for No-Show at Youth Football Camp
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson faces a civil lawsuit from FlexWork Sports Management LLC, which says it suffered thousands of dollars in losses after Johnson failed to show up for a youth football camp in May. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday details in the lawsuit show...
Bleacher Report
Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets
The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Reportedly Planning to Add Black Friday Game to 2023 Schedule; Amazon Will Stream
The NFL will add a game on Black Friday starting in 2023, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. Amazon will show the contest, adding to its NFL package after hosting Thursday Night Football for the upcoming season. According to Ourand, the league could wait until 2024 to begin...
