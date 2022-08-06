The European Burger King That Takes Self-Care To The Next Level

Read on www.mashed.com
Burger King Finally Launched Its Line Of Chicken Sandwiches
Last year, the launch of Burger King's Ch'King sandwich was big news. At the time, the fast food chain explained it had spent two years "perfecting" the new item, and even made the bold statement that the hand-breaded sandwich "might be as good as the Whopper" in a press release. Whether or not the Ch'King was as good as the Whopper is up for debate, but it certainly didn't have the same staying power.
The Chick-Fil-A-Inspired Aldi Sauces Are Back And Instagram Is Divided
Chick-fil-A may be best known for its chicken, but its dipping sauces are just as popular. After all, what is a chicken tender without sauce to dunk it in? The brand's sauces have become so popular that Chick-fil-A recently released their more popular flavors in stores, including its signature and Polynesian flavors. And while many aren't sure exactly what ingredients the company's signature sauce holds, it doesn't stop copycats from turning up.
Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
Why Big Changes Are Coming To Burger King
As if reducing the chicken nugget portion size from 10 to eight wasn't traumatizing enough, Burger King plans on making more changes to streamline its processes and adjust to inflation (via Market Watch). Although it would be fair to assume that Burger King and McDonald's would be struggling with the same issues, in 2021 McDonald's was ranked the top fast food chain in the U.S. by QSR Magazine, while the home of the Whopper sat sadly in 7th place. As it lagged behind its longtime rival, Burger King began to cut items from its menu in December 2021 and saw nearly a 2% rise in sales as a result (per Restaurant Business Online).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Paqui One Chip Challenge Is Back And More Taxing Than Ever
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Late last year, a man from San Diego earned the respect — and likely the envy — of spicy food connoisseurs everywhere by beating the Guinness World Record for "fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies" (via Guinness). The blistered fruit has been deemed the hottest chile pepper in the world by the reference guide, drawing in daring souls like moths to a blazing-hot flame. Many of those moths are fans of Paqui Tortilla Chips, a Texas-based brand that makes the spiciest chips in America and caters to those who might look at a bag of Takis Fuego and think: "Mmm, breakfast."
Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts
As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022
With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
Papa John's New Menu Items Have Nothing To Do With Pizza
While pizza may have originated in Italy, the cheese and sauce-slathered dish has become one of America's favorite foods. In fact, the Washington Post reported that people across the U.S. devour "3 billion pizzas" each year. And every American pizza lover is sure to have a chain they always go to for a slice of thin and crispy pizza. But although many may choose Pizza Hut or Little Caesars as their ride-or-die pizza joint, Papa John's is easily one of America's most recognizable pizza chains.
McDonald's Has A New Deal For Fans Of Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich
When the same old menu gets kind of boring, limited-time meals and specials can help give consumers something to switch up the monotony. To celebrate summer, Arby's has an Orange Cream Shake, and Subway is offering a deal on its Subway Series Subs where consumers can buy one footlong and get another for 50% off. It's clear these deals can help drive business. According to a 2019 press release by Business Wire, its marketing and consumer research showed that 20% of consumers would visit a different restaurant if there's a promotion, and 12% of people would change their original plans to find the lowest price.
Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation
As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
What Ordering An 'Angel Shot' At A Bar Really Means
Hanging out at the bar can be a fun activity for people who want to meet up with friends and colleagues, celebrate special occasions, chill after a date or event, or just unwind after a long day. Drinking establishments have become popular fixtures in cultures all around the world, with histories that predate ancient Rome, according to The Brew Enthusiast. Whether you're a beer aficionado or prefer a cocktail or glass of wine, many of today's bars serve a variety of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) beverages to satisfy every type of palate. However, no matter if you're at your familiar neighborhood dive bar or an upscale taphouse, it's always extremely important to stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and carefully monitor your booze intake.
Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level
In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
Why Reddit Is Jealous Of Costco's Korean Food Court
Everyone knows that one of the main reasons to shop at Costco is the cheap and delicious lunch you get at the food court. We also all know that everyone's favorite menu item is Costco's famous hot dogs. That classic hotdog and soda combo has stayed at the same low price it's been since the 80s — a reasonable $1.50 — but some other items at the store's food court have been hit with a price increase, specifically the chicken bake and a large cup of soda, according to The Street.
Dessert Enthusiasts Will Love Popeyes New Offerings
Popeyes is known for many things – delicious fried chicken and feathery biscuits, for example — but when it comes to its dessert menu, many foodies may draw a blank. But while Popeyes isn't as famous for its teats as other Southern-based chains like Dairy Queen, it still has offered the sweet-obsessed a chance to fulfill their cravings. Of course, its classic, cinnamon-dosed apple pie has always been a hit with customers who enjoy the sweeter side of life. But recently Popeyes seems to have decided to try venturing even further into the world of deserts.
Easy Dinner Rolls Recipe
It's not a complete dinner without rolls, right? Virtually any evening meal is elevated with the addition of dinner rolls. However, no one needs to know just how easy these are to throw together. You don't need many ingredients to make dinner rolls from scratch, and of that already short list, you likely already have many of the ingredients sitting in your pantry. And, you can whip these rolls up in under an hour, so it's really a win-win recipe.
Costco's New Fiddle-Leaf Fig Plants Have Shoppers Running To The Store
If you're making a trip to the grocery store, you likely don't have a tree or any plants on your list. This might change around the holiday season when Trader Joe's fans spotted Grinchy Mini Trees, but it turns out that summer might be the time to snag a gorgeous plant too. And Costco has you covered. Instagram account Costco Hot Finds posted a video of a pallet of fiddle-leaf fig trees that had just been dropped off at the warehouse store. According to the caption, "People were going crazy over them!" Instagram users and Costco fans also expressed their excitement and plans to pick up their own fiddle-head fig tree.
Boba Fans Are Freaking Out Over Trader Joe's New Offering
Boba tea has been around in the U.S. since the 90s and the first boba tea shops popped up around Los Angeles by the early 2000s (via Eater). The milky tea with tapioca pearls has since catapulted into popularity thanks to boba tea chains across the country and a certain music video by the Fung Brothers' that took the internet by a storm in 2013 (via YouTube). But it's perhaps the sweet tea's taste that explains the $2.4 billion valuation given by Allied Market Research to the global boba tea market in 2019, which is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2027. It also perhaps explains why supermarkets like Trader Joe's have been upping the ante on their boba tea offerings.
