Wave 3
Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The back-to-school season can be exciting, but health experts encourage parents to pay attention to their child’s health once they return to the classroom. ”If you feel sick, don’t go to school,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said. “Don’t try and tough through...
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
wdrb.com
Some JCPS students given free haircuts, backpacks before heading back to class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students are starting the new school year with a fresh haircut. It's all thanks to a partnership with local barbers. One of the students said a fresh cut helps him get even more excited to go back to class. "Nobody even...
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
spectrumnews1.com
Man serving at addiction center that helped get his family back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day is a good day to help someone on their road to recovery. “It changes clients’ lives,” said Chris Maguire. Ladies of Promise is an addiction treatment center in Louisville’s West End. It provides addiction education, counseling and transitional living. Chris...
spectrumnews1.com
Back in session: How to find your child's JCPS bus route
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added digital tools to help parents find information on their students' bus route ahead of the first day of classes. JCPS schools are back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Parents and guardians can utilize several tools to find info on...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Wave 3
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
Wave 3
Louisville shoe store partners with EST Gee to give away free shoes to kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local shoe store partnered with a Louisville rapper to get kids back to school ready with some new shoes on Tuesday. OneNess Sneaker Boutique on Bardstown Road partnered with rapper EST Gee to donate shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to kids on a first-come-first-serve basis.
wdrb.com
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: How to avoid romance scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some great success stories out there for finding love online, but as more people of all ages go to dating sites and social media to find it, many are becoming victims instead of their goal of becoming a couple. Watch the full report above.
WHAS 11
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets
Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
Wave 3
Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help. Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country. “No matter...
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
