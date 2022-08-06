ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The back-to-school season can be exciting, but health experts encourage parents to pay attention to their child’s health once they return to the classroom. ”If you feel sick, don’t go to school,” UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said. “Don’t try and tough through...
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
Man serving at addiction center that helped get his family back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day is a good day to help someone on their road to recovery. “It changes clients’ lives,” said Chris Maguire. Ladies of Promise is an addiction treatment center in Louisville’s West End. It provides addiction education, counseling and transitional living. Chris...
Back in session: How to find your child's JCPS bus route

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has added digital tools to help parents find information on their students' bus route ahead of the first day of classes. JCPS schools are back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Parents and guardians can utilize several tools to find info on...
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
Watching Out for You: How to avoid romance scams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some great success stories out there for finding love online, but as more people of all ages go to dating sites and social media to find it, many are becoming victims instead of their goal of becoming a couple. Watch the full report above.
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets

Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
