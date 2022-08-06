Read full article on original website
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Yasmani Grandal on White Sox's bench again Tuesday in Game 1
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Grandal is out of the order for a second straight contest, but he will probably be back behind the plate for Game 2 on Tuesday. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit ninth in the afternoon matchup.
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 8/10/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Mejia will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
Luke Raley sitting for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Raley will move to the bench on Wednesday with Yu Chang starting at third base. Chang will bat sixth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Chang for 6.9...
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Jake Cave sitting for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cave will move to the bench on Tuesday with Carlos Correa starting at shortstop. Correa will bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8...
Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.2 FanDuel...
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is being replaced at first base by Brandon Belt versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 403 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .249 batting average with a .774 OPS, 16...
Jorge Alfaro starting Monday night for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
