Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale

fieldofschemes.com
Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report
New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
Hudson Valley Grandmother Killed In 3-Car Crash in New York
A great-grandmother from the Hudson Valley was killed in a three-car accident that shut down a major road in the region for several hours. Over the weekend police in Dutchess County confirmed a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Wappinger. Fatal 3-Car Crash in Town of Wappinger, Dutchess County,...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat
Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
This Central New York City Has Ranked #1 For Highest Childhood Poverty in USA
I have so many friends who are parents currently and although I am not a parent myself, I know how hard parenting is. It's not something that comes with a handbook, which is often something you hear many say as they embark on the journey of parenthood. You hear scenarios...
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
Photographer Captures Dazzling Photo of Milky Way Over the Adirondacks
A photographer traded the stars of Broadway for the ones above the Adirondacks and the picture is stunning. Steve Schaum was born and raised in the Bronx. He now lives in Yonkers but likes to visit the Adirondacks as much as he can. On one of his trips to Tupper Lake, Schaum captured the Milky Way in a magnificent viral photo.
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
News 12
What’s Hot: Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback
Exciting new for kids and those who are young at heart - Toys “R” Us is making a comeback. The beloved toy stores will open inside department store giant Macy's locations in nine states. The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete...
