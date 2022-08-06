ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack

Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?

Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'

Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot

Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
BROOKLYN, MI
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s underrated option for 2023

Kaulig Racing have been floated as a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, a move that could be good for both sides. As more drivers sign contracts for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch remains unsigned, making him by far the most notable free agent remaining.
LAS VEGAS, NV

