Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Related
FOX Sports
Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Wiliam Byron, and Bubba Wallace talk Indianapolis Motor Speedway I NASCAR on FOX
Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama. During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver
Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s playoff spot in jeopardy?
Kurt Busch finds himself in a precarious position in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, despite having won at Kansas Speedway back in May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in any of the last three NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, or Michigan International Speedway, as a wreck in qualifying for the race at Pocono Raceway left him with concussion-like symptoms.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric involved in big Michigan crash: 'Can’t buy a break right now'
Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric were among the cars wrapped up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. J.J. Yeley’s No. 15 pushed up the track in the turn following a restart on Lap 25. He received contact from Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola, which helped start the wreck. Yeley and Ty Gibb would hit Cindric, who was sent crashing into the wall.
FOX Sports
Kevin Harvick holds off Bubba Wallace to snap winless streak
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick went 65 races without a win prior to Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. So when he took the lead on pit road with 38 laps remaining and then outpaced the field, he was elated just to have a trophy, let alone earn a berth to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
FOX Sports
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400: Harvick moves into playoff spot
Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak, holding on to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday to move into position for a NASCAR playoff berth. Drivers put it all on the line in the 200-lap, 400-mile race for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy as the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its August schedule by returning to Brooklyn, Michigan.
NASCAR: Start Times, TV Information Revealed for Weekend at Richmond Raceway
Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” that “we’re in the endgame now.” The same can be said about the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which has just three races remaining before the playoffs begin in September. The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is the last short track race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s underrated option for 2023
Kaulig Racing have been floated as a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series next year, a move that could be good for both sides. As more drivers sign contracts for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch remains unsigned, making him by far the most notable free agent remaining.
Comments / 0