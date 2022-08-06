Mitch Trubisky taking designation as No. 1 quarterback on Steelers' depth chart in stride

The initial depth chart Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin released Friday had Mitch Trubisky listed as the first-team quarterback.

The designation didn’t mean much to Trubisky.

“I didn’t look at it,” Trubisky said Saturday. “Coach said it doesn’t matter.”

Tomlin reiterated after a two-hour practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that the depth chart isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. The NFL mandates that teams release one, so Tomlin reluctantly obliges.

For that reason, Trubisky didn’t put any stock in it, either. He also has been taking first-team reps the first two weeks of training camp, so it wasn’t exactly a shock that Trubisky was the first quarterback listed.

“For me, it’s continuing to stay focused on the task at hand, continue to get better every day, lead these guys and continue to be a great teammate,” Trubisky said. “If coach says it doesn’t matter, you’ve got to trust his word and what he says. Everyone has to keep competing and pushing this team.”

After struggling for much of the two weeks in the seven shots 2-point simulation from the 2-yard line, Trubisky was pleased with his performance Saturday.

“Gotta keep cleaning it up,” Trubisky said. “It’s good going into the off day and having a little reset and recharge for next week. It was a good finish today, especially with the adjustment. We didn’t practice last night, so coming back here and having a good day says a lot about our group.”

On the heels of the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium being canceled because of lightning, the Steelers shifted practice to the South Side and worked on the grass field at the complex.

They will return to Saint Vincent on Monday for a handful of practices before the preseason opener, which is Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

With only three preseason games on the schedule this season — the Steelers had four last year with the Hall of Fame Game — there will be one less chance for Trubisky to prepare for the season opener Sept. 11 at Cincinnati.

“As a competitor, I always want to play,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting into the game and playing in front of fans.”

Harris frustrated by absence

Running back Najee Harris hasn’t practiced since he injured his foot Monday in the first padded practice of camp. He attended practice Saturday even though his participation was limited to conditioning.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Harris said. “But there are a lot of other guys who come in here, and you get to see their skill sets. It’s a blessing in disguise in a way, not to get hurt but to see other guys get more reps.”

The setback interrupted what Harris described as a “pretty good” camp for the second-year running back.

“It all went out the door when I got stepped on,” he said. “I have to recondition myself in pads. I’ll be out here for 40 minutes, running with pads on.”

Harris also said he swims 30 laps in a pool every day after practice while continuing to receive treatment for his injury.

Weathering the storm

Tomlin wasn’t happy that the weather conditions prevented the Steelers from training in Westmoreland County for the weekend, particularly Friday night when a reported 15,000 fans were expected to attend the workout/autograph session.

“We’re just really disappointed for the fans this weekend,” he said. “We were looking forward to entertaining them and gaining a lot of energy from those guys at Friday Night Lights and today. Unfortunately, the weather dictated otherwise. I really was pleased by the guys and their intensity and urgency in spite of that.”

An early team period was greeted by a heavy downpour. Practice continued without a beat.

“We play in all weather conditions, just not lightning,” Tomlin said. “It was good to see them remain singularly focused and have good competitive days in spite of the adjustments.”

Wide receiver Chase Claypool could be nearing a return from a shoulder injury. Claypool wore pads and took part in the individual portion of practice.

“He’s a guy that I’m describing as working their way back,” Tomlin said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of those guys back to us next week as we start to lean in on some game action.”