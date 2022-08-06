ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

theScore

Goodell: Evidence shows need for year-long Watson suspension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league is pushing for a year-long suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson due to evidence of "egregious'' and "predatory behavior." "We've seen the evidence. (Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence ... there (were) multiple violations here, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL
theScore

Rodgers: No benefit in playing only 1 series in preseason games

It's been four years since Aaron Rodgers' last preseason appearance in 2018. If the Green Bay Packers quarterback does take part in any exhibition action this year, it won't be a brief appearance. "I definitely don't see any benefit to playing one series," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky....
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Saints' Winston day-to-day with foot sprain

The New Orleans Saints have avoided a scare after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a foot injury in practice Monday. Winston sprained his right foot and is considered "day-to-day," head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. The team doesn't feel that the injury is significant. "He's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Oklahoma's Gundy resigns after using 'racially charged' word

A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social...
NORMAN, OK
theScore

Fantasy: Sleepers to steal in your draft (Updated)

Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Breakouts to target (Updated) Sleepers to steal (Updated) Considering the amount of in-depth NFL coverage available, a true fantasy sleeper can be difficult to find. Nevertheless, here's...
NFL

