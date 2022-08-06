Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Valley firefighters say new ultrasound tool is game changer for saving lives
OMAHA—A volunteer fire department said it's gotten its hands on a new tool that will improve how its crews take care of patients on the way to the emergency room. It's called Point of Care Ultrasound, and Valley Fire and Rescue said it bought two of the probes, which it said it began using on rescues last year.
Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
NHS finds cat having heat stoke, reminds community to take car of pets on high heat days
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Humane Society says they've recently found a cat who was suffering from a heat stroke. The three-year-old feline named Joey was found in Bellevue. After being brought back to the NHS facility, Joey was found to be lethargic and unresponsive to light and...
Latest Douglas County Health statistics show COVID hospitalizations holding steady
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Douglas County continue to hold steady. That's the latest update from the Health Department. According to the most recent report, 148 people are in area hospitals with COVID. That includes four pediatric cases. As of now, 23 adults are getting ICU-level care. Since...
Omaha Public Library inviting public to farewell celebration of W. Dale Clark library
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The W. Dale Clark library will permanently close in less than three weeks after being Omaha's main downtown library since 1977. As Omaha Public Library prepares for it's closure, they are inviting the community to join in a farewell celebration on Saturday, August 20, from 2-4 p.m.
Foster organization holds back-to-school event, says demand for foster parents is up
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It was a day full of fun for Apex foster families at Benson Park Sunday. An obstacle course, face painting, and free school supplies; all to get ready for the first week of school. “It can be a financial strain getting kids ready to go back...
OPD: Three people arrested in connection with murder of 18-year-old on Saturday night
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police on Sunday said they arrested three people in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old on Saturday, August 6. OPD responded to the area of 34th and Davenport Streets around 11 p.m. on Saturday to find Dayton Wenz in critical condition from a gunshot wound.
