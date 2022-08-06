ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox42kptm.com

Valley firefighters say new ultrasound tool is game changer for saving lives

OMAHA—A volunteer fire department said it's gotten its hands on a new tool that will improve how its crews take care of patients on the way to the emergency room. It's called Point of Care Ultrasound, and Valley Fire and Rescue said it bought two of the probes, which it said it began using on rescues last year.
VALLEY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
OMAHA, NE
