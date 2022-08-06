The Waterbury Police Department joined a partnership with Post University that will allow officers to take an online recertification program. “It will keep officers on the streets potentially out in their area, on their beat, if they have down time, they want to work on that training component it will be available in the cars,” said Chief Fernando Spagnola. “They can do Section One, which may take 15 mins and they may not go back for two days, but there is always that knowledge check and there is always that testing part at the end to make sure the information was retained.”

WATERBURY, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO