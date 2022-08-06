Read on www.newbritainherald.com
New Britain Herald
Hospital for Special Care's Night at the Derby fundraiser picks up big sponsor
NEW BRITAIN – Hospital for Special Care’s Night at the Derby fundraiser being held on Thursday, Sept. 29 gained a huge sponsorship from Webster Bank. Webster Bank will be a $10,000 sponsor for the event that is being held at the Riverhouse at Goodspeed Station in Haddam. The annual Night at the Derby event benefits the hospital’s Manes and Motions Therapeutic Riding Center, which supports equine-assisted activities for children and adults living with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges.
Eyewitness News
Children hospitalized after mercury contamination at New Britain home
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Two children were hospitalized after a mercury contamination at a New Britain home on Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said it happened at a home on Hatch Street. Officials said one of the children found a jar with silver-colored...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art makes CT Families' ultimate summer bucket list
NEW BRITAIN – With summer camps closed for the season, and just a few short weeks before school starts, CT Families created the ultimate Museum Summer Bucket List, which included the New Britain Museum of American Art. In addition to the New Britain museum, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of...
New Britain Herald
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
WTNH.com
HBV patients may become source for transplant organs
(WTNH) – Can Hepatitis B viremic patients be a source for transplant organs?. Hartford HealthCare’s transplant team is making the impossible, possible. Dr. Glyn Morgan, Chief of Surgical Transplantation at Hartford Hospital, joins News 8 to provide more details and information. For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Transplant. Watch the...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WTNH.com
East Haven schools prepare to keep kids safe during lockdown with ‘go buckets’
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in East Haven spent the morning assembling the latest tools to keep kids safe in school lockdown. Four hundred “Go Buckets” will go out to all the district’s schools. In fact, East Haven wants one of them in every room in every school.
New Britain Herald
Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open to honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Jr.
NEW BRITAIN – The Golden Kielbasa Veterans Open, hosted by the DAV Hardware City Chapter-8, will honor Angelo Tomasso Sr. and Angelo Tomasso Jr. after this year’s event. The veterans charity golf event has established a reputation over the years of not only raising significant money for veterans causes, but also by honoring distinguished veterans for their service.
Midwest Food Bank holds monthly food distribution event in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Midwest Food Bank of New England is fulfilling a need with one donation at a time. Monday was distribution day at the food bank. Its goal is to deliver up to $18 million worth of food across New England each year. “Our agencies that we serve, which are food pantries, […]
New Britain Herald
Anonymous donation tops off gift for HFSC
NEW BRITAIN – Just as the 44th annual Children’s Charities Tennis Classic (CCTC) came to a close Sunday, another donation came in, bringing the final fundraising total to $8,100. The donor wished to remain anonymous, according to tournament founder Don Lukowski, who was brought to tears by this...
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
NBC Connecticut
New Police Training Program Focuses on Building Community Relationships
The Waterbury Police Department joined a partnership with Post University that will allow officers to take an online recertification program. “It will keep officers on the streets potentially out in their area, on their beat, if they have down time, they want to work on that training component it will be available in the cars,” said Chief Fernando Spagnola. “They can do Section One, which may take 15 mins and they may not go back for two days, but there is always that knowledge check and there is always that testing part at the end to make sure the information was retained.”
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
New Britain Herald
Carlos Ruben Navedo
Carlos Ruben Navedo of Melbourne, FL, passed away on June 4, 2022. Born in Puerto Rico on Jan. 3, 1975, Carlos moved to Connecticut as a young boy. He grew up in New Britain and ran track for New Britain High School. He ran his way to a State Open Championship and New England Cross Country State Champion in 1991. The team took the State Championship again in 1992. Carlos joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating from New Britain High School in 1994. He married his high school sweetheart, Christina, a woman he spent a lifetime loving.
New Britain Herald
Firefighters in Newington respond to fire at local school
NEWINGTON – Firefighters put out a fire at a local school Monday evening. The fire department said units were responding to the Emmanuel Christian Academy, located at 569 Maple Hill Ave., shortly after 7 p.m. on the report of a structure fire. About an hour later, firefighters said the...
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here
This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
