Middleton, WI

nbc15.com

Madison Night Market returns Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market, coined a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture, returns Thursday. The Night Market will be located along State St. and Gilman St. in the heart of downtown Madison. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.
MADISON, WI
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Massive sundial now on display in Janesville

JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at various venues around Madison during Madison Comedy Week. Comedians from all over the world will gather and perform at 30 shows throughout the week. Performances will feature everything from improv, to sketch comedy, to music and gameshows.
MADISON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville couple's church community grieves their loss

Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family says has special needs. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Updated:...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition

MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled. Rempel remembers slurring his speech...
nbc15.com

Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe

A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

People stranded on the Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown

Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot. According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home

A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
FITCHBURG, WI

