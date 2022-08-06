Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Madison Night Market returns Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market, coined a celebration of Madison’s unique and inspiring creative culture, returns Thursday. The Night Market will be located along State St. and Gilman St. in the heart of downtown Madison. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 11.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price. NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14. It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
nbc15.com
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
nbc15.com
100+ comedians to take the stage during Madison Comedy Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at various venues around Madison during Madison Comedy Week. Comedians from all over the world will gather and perform at 30 shows throughout the week. Performances will feature everything from improv, to sketch comedy, to music and gameshows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
nbc15.com
Janesville couple's church community grieves their loss
Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family says has special needs. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Wisconsin and Iowa food banks to receive nearly 50,000 meals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food banks in Wisconsin and Iowa will be receiving approximately 50,000 meals to help stock up their shelves. These 50,000 meals came in part from Alliant Energy customers who signed up for the company’s online management tool “My Account.”. Alliant Energy pledged to donate...
nbc15.com
$250k in grants awarded to Wisconsin nonprofits by Milwaukee Bucks Foundation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced it will be distributing $250,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations, some of which are located in Dane County. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund are all based here in...
Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition
MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled. Rempel remembers slurring his speech...
nbc15.com
Missing Fitchburg woman with special needs found safe
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
captimes.com
No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown
Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot. According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
nbc15.com
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
A lack of volunteers to changing rules; clerks in rural Wisconsin share election challenges. Challenges ranging from fewer volunteers to rule changes will meet clerks in rural Wisconsin along the way to the primary election. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Beginning Sunday, over 100 comedians will take the stage at...
nbc15.com
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT. |. Mayra Vargas said she...
Comments / 0