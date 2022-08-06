ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 34

Shadowfax
2d ago

My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and friends. What a tragedy, I wish a lifeguard or someone had been watching her near the lake. It seems like lifejackets should worn while swimming..very, very sad. God Bless!

Reply(1)
17
Stephanie1Q8Citizen
2d ago

Water water water - can be so dangerous. Condolences to her family & friends. Probably a life lesson for families if the dangers that can lurk if any of us are not careful 😥

Reply(1)
8
Patty Kakez Peña
2d ago

Watch your kids just because it's a water park don't mean you let them go buck wild!!!

Reply
29
Related
The Independent

Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Water Park#Open Water Swimming#Aqua Park#Bbc South#Accident#Bst#Thames Valley Police
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father who killed burglar after seeing break-in on Ring doorbell app jailed for 19 years

A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him break into his home on Ring doorbell footage has been jailed for 19 years.A jury cleared Karl Townsend, 32, of murdering Jordan Brophy, 31, outside his home in Halewood, Merseyside, on October 29 last year but found him guilty of manslaughter.The court heard Mr Brophy and three others had targeted Townsend’s home while he, his partner and child were out, with the intention of carrying out a “smash and grab” burglary to steal a stash of controlled drugs.The burglars arrived at the property in Beechwood Avenue in a convoy of vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Chicago

9-year-old girl dead, 14-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
GARY, IN
The Independent

Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party

A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’  and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy