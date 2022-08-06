Read full article on original website
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
WDTV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Coliseum will now be charging students to park. This is to support maintenance and improvement activities in that area. The cost of parking will be $1 during the duration that their car is parked. Payment will be required and enforced Monday through Friday 8 a-m to 4 p-m.
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman’s efforts to restore the Old Hill Cemetery have earned her the Historic Landscape Restoration Award, presented through the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program. The city’s Vice-Mayor Sherry Rogers said in a press release Tuesday that Anna Cardelli took an interest in the cemetery when she moved to Weston, and […]
WDTV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania are hosting a fundraiser for Kentucky flood relief. The restaurants are donating 100% of all profits on Aug. 9 to the fund. This includes Texas Roadhouse locations in Clarksburg on Emily Drive and Star City...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic in downtown Morgantown will be altered Monday evening for the Monongalia County Fair Parade. In a press release, the Morgantown Police Department said parking will be limited on High, Spruce, Willey and Prospect streets starting at 5:30 p.m. and Willey Street will be closed at University Avenue. Drivers will be […]
WDTV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Morgantown residents are continuing to collect signatures to recall the entire city council. For over a month now the group has been petitioning against the council for its handling of the police and fire departments. One of the groups organizers Todd Stainbrook says...
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses categorizing money. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Side Tracks Café in Elkins. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WDTV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade. Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We feel like it is a...
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an apparent breeding operation. It all started when a Preston County Animal Shelter employee found a dog waking down a county road. While looking for the dog’s owner, the man found...
WDTV
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic patterns will be changed starting at 5:30 p.m. for the Monongalia County Fair Parade. According to the Morgantown Police Department, the parade will begin at 7:30 p.m. on High Street and will end on Foundry Street. Traffic in the downtown area will be regulated by...
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
WDTV
Robert Edwin Burner, age 68, of Morgantown, died Saturday July 30, 2022 at his home with his wife, Doanda Wheeler Little Burner at his side. Born January 2, 1954 in Morgantown, he was the younger son of the late Eugene Lee Burner and Bonnie Dell Pugh Burner. His grandparents were Dr. Allen Eugene Burner and Mabel Olivet Wilson Burner, of Durbin, WV, and the Reverend John William Pugh and Milda A. Gragg Pugh of Boyer, WV. In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by brother Allen Lee Burner and wife Jean of Morgantown; sister Louise Burner and husband Craig Goheen of Cass; nieces Abbie Wallace of Fairmont and Alison Safrit of Cass; nephews Allen E. Burner of Staunton, VA and Craig A. Burner of FL; and grand nieces and nephews Willow, Madilynn, Emma, Baylee, Gabriella, Indigo, Christian and Nathaniel. He is also survived by the three young men he helped raise, Josh, Daniel and Jacob Finniss of Morgantown. Along with his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Susan Gail Martin Burner and long-time partner, Pamela Moser. Bobby was raised in Brookhaven, near Morgantown. After graduating from Morgantown High School, PFC Burner served two years in the US Army as a radio operator, and one year with the U.S. forces in Wiesbaden, Germany. He was a carpenter and painter by trade. From both sides of the family Bobby inherited the genes of the avid outdoorsman and fisherman, and was always prepared with a fishing pole and hook in case he passed a stream that looked promising. He was a true gentleman like his father and learned about faith and compassion from his mother. He was an amazing five-year survivor of cancer and debilitating complications. He inspired everyone with his strength and we all miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to WV Caring at 3437 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV 26505. And a special thanks to the hospice nurses, Cindy, Carrie and Lindsey, who provided excellent help as caretakers during his daily struggles this last year. A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at the Arbovale Cemetery on Saturday August 13 at 10 AM with military honors by the US Army and the Pocahontas County Military Honor Guard. Friends and family are invited to attend. Plans for another celebration for friends in the Morgantown area will be finalized later this year. Smith Funeral & Cremation Care in Morgantown is honored to be assisting the family. Messages of comfort and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.co.
WDTV
James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles. He was preceded in death on December 27, 2016, by his wife of 67 years, Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles, whom he married on March 12, 1949, in Chesterfield, VA. He is survived by his son Reverend Paul J. Boyles and his wife Paula of Clarksburg; his daughter, Debra Boyles Darway and her husband Jack of Clarksburg, a daughter-in-law, Patty Boyles of Crystal Lake; six grandchildren, Robert M. Boyles of Salem; Amanda K. Rockwell and her husband Robbie of Enterprise; Jana Marie Boyles and her fiancé Lester Corathers of Salem; Harold James Gain and his wife Andrea of Shock; Joy Lea Wade and her husband Bobby of Clarksburg; and Justin Paul Boyles and his wife Ashley of Clarksburg; and 14 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Linda S Barlow of Wintersville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David B. Boyles; his sister Betty Lowe, his brother Jerry Boyles and a special brother-in-law Robert Barlow. He attended Lumberport High School but quit in order to help his parents financially. Later on he received an Honorary High School Diploma. He was an avid reader and studied to gain more knowledge. He had a love for cars and trucks and could tell you about everyone he had ever owned. He was a great story teller and never met a stranger. He attended Enon Baptist Church for over 60 years and for most of that time he served as a Deacon. He worked alongside of the trustees of the construction of the existing church building. He enjoyed attending revival services at other churches and visiting family, friends and shut-ins and if they had a need he tried to meet it. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and next to Him was his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved and valued dearly. Jim and Robbie enjoyed traveling and being snow birds in FL for over 15 years along with Bob and Linda Barlow, where they were also members of Westside Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 – 1947, where he served in combat while in the European Theater. He was a retired US Postal Rural Carrier, and was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was also a life member of Sperry-Davis VFW Post 9151 of Salem and a former member of the the Salem Rifle & Pistol Club. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301, marked for Veteran’s Activities. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with Pastor Larry McKim presiding. Interment will follow in K of P Cemetery, Salem.
Metro News
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
WDTV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club continued this summer, giving opportunities for growth, skill development and preparing to play at the next level. Tournament based, the club travels to play teams from all around the region, exposing the athletes to different styles and level of play. The...
WDTV
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
