James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles. He was preceded in death on December 27, 2016, by his wife of 67 years, Mary R. (Robbie) Boyles, whom he married on March 12, 1949, in Chesterfield, VA. He is survived by his son Reverend Paul J. Boyles and his wife Paula of Clarksburg; his daughter, Debra Boyles Darway and her husband Jack of Clarksburg, a daughter-in-law, Patty Boyles of Crystal Lake; six grandchildren, Robert M. Boyles of Salem; Amanda K. Rockwell and her husband Robbie of Enterprise; Jana Marie Boyles and her fiancé Lester Corathers of Salem; Harold James Gain and his wife Andrea of Shock; Joy Lea Wade and her husband Bobby of Clarksburg; and Justin Paul Boyles and his wife Ashley of Clarksburg; and 14 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Linda S Barlow of Wintersville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David B. Boyles; his sister Betty Lowe, his brother Jerry Boyles and a special brother-in-law Robert Barlow. He attended Lumberport High School but quit in order to help his parents financially. Later on he received an Honorary High School Diploma. He was an avid reader and studied to gain more knowledge. He had a love for cars and trucks and could tell you about everyone he had ever owned. He was a great story teller and never met a stranger. He attended Enon Baptist Church for over 60 years and for most of that time he served as a Deacon. He worked alongside of the trustees of the construction of the existing church building. He enjoyed attending revival services at other churches and visiting family, friends and shut-ins and if they had a need he tried to meet it. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and next to Him was his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved and valued dearly. Jim and Robbie enjoyed traveling and being snow birds in FL for over 15 years along with Bob and Linda Barlow, where they were also members of Westside Baptist Church in Zephyrhills, FL. Jim served in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 – 1947, where he served in combat while in the European Theater. He was a retired US Postal Rural Carrier, and was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He was also a life member of Sperry-Davis VFW Post 9151 of Salem and a former member of the the Salem Rifle & Pistol Club. Condolences may be extended to the family at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301, marked for Veteran’s Activities. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m., where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with Pastor Larry McKim presiding. Interment will follow in K of P Cemetery, Salem.

WILSONBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO