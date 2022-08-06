ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota officers give out school supplies, haircuts at back-to-school event

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department’s annual Barbers and Books back-to-school event was held on Saturday morning.

Officers teamed up with the Sarasota Housing Authority and Jose Barber shop to give students school supplies, books and haircuts to help them start the new school year on the right foot. Sarasota police said they brought the backpacks full of school supplies and the housing authority provided children with books.

Even Chief Rex Troche stopped by to hand out school supplies. This is the second time the Sarasota Police Department has held the Barbers and Books event.

(via the Sarasota Police Department)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

