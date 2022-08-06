ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
The Bold Italic

The Second Day of Outside Lands 2022 Brought Bay Area Nativism

One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
KRON4 News

Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Hicklebee's Bookstore In San Jose Up For Sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose's heartbeat of children's literature is being sold. Hicklebee's, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they're looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don't want the store to close. They want Hicklebee's to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

