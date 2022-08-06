Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
SFGate
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
How a Western Addition pharmacy became one of SF’s most cherished party bars
The bar features a secret staircase, which leads to the owner's apartment.
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
The Bold Italic
The Second Day of Outside Lands 2022 Brought Bay Area Nativism
One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
Phoebe Bridgers wraps up set with a stage dive at San Francisco’s Outside Lands
At her performance at the San Francisco festival, Bridgers shouted out abortion access funds. And her grandpa.
How a hidden Hollywood retreat became Nepenthe, Big Sur’s most famous restaurant
It comes with a view too beautiful "not to share with everyone."
Chantal Guillon shuttering its last San Francisco store to focus on Palo Alto location
The business will continue running its Palo Alto storefront.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
Much-anticipated Outside Lands artist Phoebe Bridgers plays free secret Bay Area show before fest
"You don't want to miss this," read the cryptic Instagram post from the Healdsburg restaurant that hosted the gig.
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe closes its Emeryville diner after 20 years
The longtime diner announced the abrupt closure on Instagram.
Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed
NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center
There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Hicklebee's Bookstore In San Jose Up For Sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose's heartbeat of children's literature is being sold. Hicklebee's, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they're looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don't want the store to close. They want Hicklebee's to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SFGate
