Redhorn Fire update: Saturday, Aug. 6

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire which was spotted on Monday in the Mission Mountains has grown to 306 acres.

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

MTN News

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

Fire managers report no structures are being threatened by the Redhorn Fire.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.