Effective: 2022-08-10 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 836 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grant and Columbus City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO