Alicia Keys Announces Her Second World Tour in a Neon Yellow ‘Rorschach’ Cape and Matching Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article.

Alicia Keys popped in neon on neon on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning artist took to her social media to post a quick video of her eye-catching ensemble. Keys teased her second world tour, celebrating the big news in slow-mo style. The caption of the post reads, “Who got That #Trillions zaaaa! Show me that walk! We’re 7 days away from KEYS II the deluxe tour edition 8/12 @brentfaiyaz 👀 this one’s special💜💜 to my baby @therealswizzz who 🎥 me best.”

Keys wore a bright neon yellow cape with a Rorschach-esque design filled with color on the back. She gave fans an extra long view of the cape as she waltzed down a long hallway. Underneath, the star wore a gray reflective body suit with spaghetti straps. The bodysuit was fitted with long stretchy legging-like pants that elongated Key’s legs. The singer wore her iconic gold hoops and styled her hair up in a slicked high bun.

To continue the neon theme, Keys wore bright yellow pointed-toe pumps to match her bold cape. The heels gave the star a boost, seemingly taking Keys to higher heights.

On the footwear front, she typically opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic . Earlier this year, the 41-year-old commanded the audience at the Assago-Mi Forum in Italy with a sleek black and silver combo ensemble. The singer slipped into a black set that featured a mesh top with an illusion neckline.The top also included draping jewels that fell elegantly on her neck and chest.

Find your footing in these neon pumps.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Pointy Toe Pump, $725 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $56 (was $109) .