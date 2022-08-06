Alicia Keys Announces Her Second World Tour in a Neon Yellow ‘Rorschach’ Cape and Matching Pointed Pumps
Click here to read the full article.
Alicia Keys popped in neon on neon on Instagram.
The Grammy-winning artist took to her social media to post a quick video of her eye-catching ensemble. Keys teased her second world tour, celebrating the big news in slow-mo style. The caption of the post reads, “Who got That #Trillions zaaaa! Show me that walk! We’re 7 days away from KEYS II the deluxe tour edition 8/12 @brentfaiyaz 👀 this one’s special💜💜 to my baby @therealswizzz who 🎥 me best.”
Keys wore a bright neon yellow cape with a Rorschach-esque design filled with color on the back. She gave fans an extra long view of the cape as she waltzed down a long hallway. Underneath, the star wore a gray reflective body suit with spaghetti straps. The bodysuit was fitted with long stretchy legging-like pants that elongated Key’s legs. The singer wore her iconic gold hoops and styled her hair up in a slicked high bun.
To continue the neon theme, Keys wore bright yellow pointed-toe pumps to match her bold cape. The heels gave the star a boost, seemingly taking Keys to higher heights.
On the footwear front, she typically opts for chic boots, versatile pumps and breezy sandals.
Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic . Earlier this year, the 41-year-old commanded the audience at the Assago-Mi Forum in Italy with a sleek black and silver combo ensemble. The singer slipped into a black set that featured a mesh top with an illusion neckline.The top also included draping jewels that fell elegantly on her neck and chest.
Find your footing in these neon pumps.
To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pump, $100.
To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Pointy Toe Pump, $725 .
To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $56 (was $109) .
See how celebrities are styling pointed pumps for Fashion Week.More from Footwear News
- Chrissy Teigen Styles a Heat-Proof Outfit With a Breezy White Button-Down
- Angelina Jolie Chicly Dances the 'Electric Slide' at Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Spelman College Sendoff in Breezy Pants & Flats
- Nina Dobrev Tries a New Look in Slouchy Forest Green Shorts and Simple All-White Converse Chuck Taylors With Shaun White
Comments / 4