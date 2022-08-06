Teacher, 8th grade class exonerate last person convicted in Salem witch trials

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ/CNN NEWSOURCE) - A young man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his aunt to death in Lowell last week. Police were called to 64-year-old Linda Gilbert's home on Loring Street just after 11 p.m. on July 31 and found her with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where she died.

LOWELL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO