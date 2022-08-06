Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
Fire at abandoned building in NE Portland determined to be human-caused
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators have determined a fire that started in an abandoned commercial building late Tuesday night was human-caused. Just after 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street. Crews arrived and found an abandoned, fenced off two-story building that was fully involved.
KHQ Right Now
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday. King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
‘Be as safe as you can’: Vancouver mom warns bikers after son dies from crash
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Last Friday, Nicole Burch experienced something no parent can ever imagine. Her son, 24-year-old Levi Adolph-Collin, was biking to work when Washington State Patrol said a driver ran a red light at Northeast 117th Avenue and 71st Street in Vancouver and hit him in the crosswalk. He died at the hospital.
kptv.com
Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County
A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. Alyssa Angelica Miller, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. She left her family home in Vancouver and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Miller is considered a high-risk missing person due to her age.
kptv.com
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Historic church lost in Riverside Fire starts the rebuilding process
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nearly two years since the Riverside Fire blew through the town of Dodge just south of Estacada, and now the heart of the community, its church, is beginning to rebuild. The Dodge Community Church was one of the hundreds of buildings lost...
kptv.com
1 injured in Gresham drive-by shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police is investigating an overnight shooting in Gresham, Monday morning. Officers responded to Northeast 169th Avenue, just south of I-84, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a call about a shooting. Police said an initial investigation suggested that it was a drive-by shooting and that one...
kptv.com
1 injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Multnomah County couple kicked out of motel shelter due to pregnancy, lawsuit alleges
A Multnomah County couple is suing Do Good Multnomah, a local non-profit, for allegedly kicking them out of their residence based off of familial status.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Comments / 1