Issaquah, WA

Fire at abandoned building in NE Portland determined to be human-caused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators have determined a fire that started in an abandoned commercial building late Tuesday night was human-caused. Just after 11 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street. Crews arrived and found an abandoned, fenced off two-story building that was fully involved.
PORTLAND, OR
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn't resurface.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA
Officials investigating fire at Roseway Theater

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that gutted the historic Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior. Opened in the 1920s, the...
Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Vancouver police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. Alyssa Angelica Miller, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. She left her family home in Vancouver and has not been seen or heard from since. Police said Miller is considered a high-risk missing person due to her age.
VANCOUVER, WA
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Historic church lost in Riverside Fire starts the rebuilding process

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nearly two years since the Riverside Fire blew through the town of Dodge just south of Estacada, and now the heart of the community, its church, is beginning to rebuild. The Dodge Community Church was one of the hundreds of buildings lost...
ESTACADA, OR
1 injured in Gresham drive-by shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police is investigating an overnight shooting in Gresham, Monday morning. Officers responded to Northeast 169th Avenue, just south of I-84, around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after a call about a shooting. Police said an initial investigation suggested that it was a drive-by shooting and that one...
GRESHAM, OR
1 injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in Vancouver, Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Just after 9 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
VANCOUVER, WA

