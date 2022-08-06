ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children

Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
