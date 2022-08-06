Read full article on original website
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
WWII Veteran of the 'Ghost Army' honored for tricking Nazis with illusions: 'I faked everything'
It is estimated that Frockt and the 'Ghost Army' unit helped save 15,000 to 30,000 American lives during WWII.
Washington Examiner
Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children
Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
MilitaryTimes
Soldier becomes Rhode Island Guard’s first Black colonel
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island National Guard has its first Black colonel. Sharon Harmon attained the rank of colonel at a promotion ceremony Saturday at the Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Fogarty, in East Greenwich, the National Guard said in a statement. “I pray that my promotion...
