The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - SDCC Trailer
Discover the legend that forged the rings. September 2 on Prime Video. #TheRingsOfPower. Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Live action PAC MAN movie in development
A live action 'PAC-MAN' movie is in development. The iconic arcade game - which is set in mazes where the titular character goes round eating pellets while avoiding the pursuit of colourful ghosts - is coming to the big screen as the latest feature film video game adaptation. Bandai Namco...
Tom Cruise planning musical, new action movie and Tropic Thunder spin-off
Tom Cruise is reportedly working on a musical, a new action film and a 'Tropic Thunder' spin-off. The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star is said to be teaming up with the blockbuster sequel's producer Christopher McQuarrie - with whom he's collaboration with a lot in the past - on a diverse trio of upcoming projects.
Kevin Bacon: Being scared takes work
Kevin Bacon insists it "takes a lot of work" to be scared every day on a horror film shoot. The 64-year-old actor portrays the villainous Owen Whistler in new movie 'They/Them' and has previously had parts in classics of the genre including ''Friday the 13th', 'Stir of Echoes', 'Tremors', and he explained he much prefers the high stakes and physical action of such movies than "sitting around having a conversation and eating a sandwich" in a drama.
Rosie O’Donnell shared the A League of Their Own movie drama with cast of Abbi Jacobson's new TV series
Rosie O’Donnell spilled all “the dirt” about the onset ‘A League of Their Own’ drama to the cast of the new television series inspired by the movie. Kelly McCormack says the 60-year-old comedian gave all the gossip about what it was like to work on the 1992 movie about baseball and what Madonna was like as she appears in the new Amazon Prime series as Vi, a totally new character.
Paddy Considine snubbed Game of Thrones because of 'dragon' content
Paddy Considine rejected an audition for 'Game of Thrones' because it was "about dragons". The 48-year-old actor has landed the most high-profile role of his career as King Viserys in the upcoming fantasy prequel 'House of the Dragon' but admitted he could have associated himself with George R.R. Martin's fantasy world much earlier if he hadn't instantly shut down the possibility.
