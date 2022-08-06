ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care

This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”

The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Swim School ‘Survival Week’

A new swim school in Chattanooga is teaching kids how to survive unexpected plunges into deep waters for their “Survival Week” training.The British Swim School encourages students to wear additional clothing on top of their swim suits so that they can become familiar with how to deal with a water emergency.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center

Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

District 8 City Council Runoff to Take Place September 15

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The election for the District 8 City Council Seat will be decided in a runoff on September 15. Candidate Marie Mott was surprised to learn that the election was not over after she won the popular vote last Thursday. “Unfortunately, none of us knew that that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Hayes Challenges Grads at Saturday’s Commencement

Lee University conferred 177 degrees on Saturday, July 30, during its summer commencement ceremony. Attendees heard speaker Dr. Mike Hayes encourage the graduates in Lee’s traditional ceremony in the Conn Center. Hayes spoke about the choice that everyone has when they learn of others experiencing pain – running toward...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Stadium deal gets approved by Chattanooga City Council

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday night was the Chattanooga City Council’s turn to consider the South Broad Revitalization plan. The vote was unanimous in favor of it. The District will include housing & retail plus a new minor league baseball stadium along the old industrial plant property on the river.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union expanding to new territory

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) announced they are expanding their coverage area in northwest Georgia. The Credit Union is adding Chattooga, Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to their service area, giving them 17 counties in all. The move had to be approved...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Nightfall Serves Up Beloved Bluegrass With Wildfire And The New Dismembered Tennesseans

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 12, with traditional and contemporary bluegrass. This week’s headline performance by Wildfire reflects a change from the originally scheduled O’Connor Lee band, which had to cancel because of health issues. The New Dismembered Tennesseans remain as opening act at 7pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment

Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
MARION COUNTY, TN

