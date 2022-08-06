Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Catoosa County Students Learning with TN Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – The written word takes on a whole new meaning when you can actually reach out and touch your subject matter. Students in Catoosa County earned new respect their local library thanks to a hands-on program with the Tennessee Aquarium. Shannon Neal is the Youth and...
wutc.org
The Chambliss Conversations: Foster Care
This year, Chambliss Center for Children celebrates 150 years in the Chattanooga area - and here on “Scenic Roots,” we’re bringing you conversations about the story of Chambliss. Joining us for this conversation: Liz Blasbery, executive director of residential services - and Jen Davis, associate director of...
wutc.org
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utc.edu
For 20 years, Gretchen Potts has been building relationships across campus
If you want your students to be interested in what you’re teaching, you have to have an interest in their activities, too. That’s the mantra Gretchen Potts lives by, and they are the words she has lived by her during her time as a member of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga faculty.
WDEF
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Chattanooga Swim School ‘Survival Week’
A new swim school in Chattanooga is teaching kids how to survive unexpected plunges into deep waters for their “Survival Week” training.The British Swim School encourages students to wear additional clothing on top of their swim suits so that they can become familiar with how to deal with a water emergency.
WDEF
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
WDEF
Chattanooga City Council approves South Broad development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you build it, they will come. After decades of discussion, the Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night on a resolution to approve both the proposed South Broad development and the new Chattanooga Lookouts ballpark. Chattanooga’s South Broad District, which has been called an “eyesore” by...
mymix1041.com
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center
Back to School Contest with Cleveland Towne Center!. Mix 104.1 is teaming up with Cleveland Towne Center to give away exciting prizes, in honor of the start of the new school year!. Prizes include:. Target gift card – $50. Ross Dress For Less gift card – $50. Kohl’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
District 8 City Council Runoff to Take Place September 15
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The election for the District 8 City Council Seat will be decided in a runoff on September 15. Candidate Marie Mott was surprised to learn that the election was not over after she won the popular vote last Thursday. “Unfortunately, none of us knew that that...
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
leeuniversity.edu
Hayes Challenges Grads at Saturday’s Commencement
Lee University conferred 177 degrees on Saturday, July 30, during its summer commencement ceremony. Attendees heard speaker Dr. Mike Hayes encourage the graduates in Lee’s traditional ceremony in the Conn Center. Hayes spoke about the choice that everyone has when they learn of others experiencing pain – running toward...
WDEF
Stadium deal gets approved by Chattanooga City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday night was the Chattanooga City Council’s turn to consider the South Broad Revitalization plan. The vote was unanimous in favor of it. The District will include housing & retail plus a new minor league baseball stadium along the old industrial plant property on the river.
WDEF
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union expanding to new territory
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) announced they are expanding their coverage area in northwest Georgia. The Credit Union is adding Chattooga, Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to their service area, giving them 17 counties in all. The move had to be approved...
utc.edu
Optimizing opportunities: Liz Hathaway motivated to mentor ‘Westies’ of West Campus
Students moving into West Campus housing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have much more than apartments waiting for them. They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans. Hathaway—a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology who joined UTC in 2016, a winner of the Student Government Association’s Most...
chattanoogapulse.com
Nightfall Serves Up Beloved Bluegrass With Wildfire And The New Dismembered Tennesseans
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 12, with traditional and contemporary bluegrass. This week’s headline performance by Wildfire reflects a change from the originally scheduled O’Connor Lee band, which had to cancel because of health issues. The New Dismembered Tennesseans remain as opening act at 7pm.
WDEF
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
Comments / 1