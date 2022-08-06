ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Axios Charlotte

Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices

Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
Tennessee Tribune

Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022

Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
fox5atlanta.com

Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events

ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WDEF

Sentencing for man behind Mexico to Georgia Meth ring

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The man convicted of setting up a Mexico to Northwest Georgia meth pipeline has been sentenced in Federal Court in Rome. Prosecutors say Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been in the drug business for a long time. They say he had set up a meth processing...
fox5atlanta.com

Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop

New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Officers were called out shortly after 3...
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested in gas theft ring bust

With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
