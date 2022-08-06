Read full article on original website
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
Watch: Shelton Lewis' commitment ceremony at Stockbridge High School
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. -- Clemson picked up its latest commitment Monday morning from a Peach State defensive back, when Stockbridge (Ga.) High School three-star Shelton Lewis announced his commitment to the (...)
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events
ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
New charges involving machine gun brought against rapper Young Thug
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says a new indictment brings new charges against famous hip-hop artist Jeffery Williams, who performs as Young Thug. The district attorney’s office believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.
‘We have to do better:’ Atlanta rapper speaks out on social media about gun problem in the city
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper is putting his foot down about the explosion of gun violence in Atlanta. 21 Savage, whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, tweeted Monday, begging people to put the guns down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The tweet has...
Sentencing for man behind Mexico to Georgia Meth ring
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The man convicted of setting up a Mexico to Northwest Georgia meth pipeline has been sentenced in Federal Court in Rome. Prosecutors say Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been in the drug business for a long time. They say he had set up a meth processing...
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Photos released of suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured at Atlanta park
Atlanta police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr....
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
Arrest made after man gunned down at Riverdale restaurant
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in a Riverdale strip mall last month. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, was charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Officers were called out shortly after 3...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel
ATLANTA — Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel. According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man stabbed with box cutter after trying to help drunk man at Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — A man was stabbed and hospitalized after he tried helping another man who got beat up at a Shell Gas Station in southeast Atlanta, police say. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a stab wound to his neck.
5 arrested in gas theft ring bust
With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
