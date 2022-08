DENVER -- Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer for the longest drive by a Colorado player at Coors Field, Randal Grichuk went 5 for 5 and the Rockies routed St. Louis 16-5 Tuesday night, ending the Cardinals' seven-game winning streak. It felt really good, McMahon said. After you hit it you dont have very much control over it, but its pretty cool to hit it like that.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO