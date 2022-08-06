ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bad Education teases first look at series 4 as filming begins

Bad Education series 4 is off and running, with Abbey Grove School's finest (we use that term loosely) pictured on set together. Below, you'll find Stephen Carmichael (reprised by Layton Williams) and Mitchell Harper (Charlie Wernham) back on the scene – this time kitted out as Drama and PE teachers – and flanked by a fresh load of mischief makers.
EDUCATION
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Predator star praises new prequel movie Prey

Predator prequel Prey has proven itself a success with fans and critics alike – and now one of the original movie's stars has weighed in to give his equally glowing verdict. Following Prey's release last week, Predator star Jesse Ventura – who played Blain Cooper – has delivered his verdict on the franchise's new entry, well and truly welcoming Amber Midthunder into the "Predator family".
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Fran Walsh
digitalspy.com

Netflix cancels LGBTQ+ spy series Q-Force after one season

Netflix has confirmed queer show Q-Force won't return for a second season. The animated series, whose cast includes Will & Grace's Sean Hayes and comedians Wanda Sykes and Patti Harrison, was first said not to get a round two in May. Q-Force (where the Q stands for "queer") revolves around...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Loki

Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki, its co-writer has confirmed – and now we know why the God of Mischief was absent. Following the release of Taika Waititi's Ragnarok follow-up Love and Thunder earlier this summer, fans have been wondering why Thor's adoptive brother failed to return to Asgard along with the rest of the gang.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Film Star#Prime Video#The Hollywood Reporter
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca

Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Never heard of them? Get on Google!

Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Best one shot characters in British sit coms

As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

The Academy Amazon Prime

Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?. Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?
SOCCER
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Providing comfort and escape to another era since its debut in 2012, Call the Midwife is a staple of British television. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the BBC One drama follows a group of midwives and nuns who are working in the East End of London in the late 1950s.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility

Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Nikau is shocked as newcomer Naomi kisses him. Elsewhere, the truth about Tex is revealed, and new band Lyrik face some tensions as they settle into the Bay. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?

1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy