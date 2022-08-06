Read full article on original website
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Bad Education teases first look at series 4 as filming begins
Bad Education series 4 is off and running, with Abbey Grove School's finest (we use that term loosely) pictured on set together. Below, you'll find Stephen Carmichael (reprised by Layton Williams) and Mitchell Harper (Charlie Wernham) back on the scene – this time kitted out as Drama and PE teachers – and flanked by a fresh load of mischief makers.
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
Predator star praises new prequel movie Prey
Predator prequel Prey has proven itself a success with fans and critics alike – and now one of the original movie's stars has weighed in to give his equally glowing verdict. Following Prey's release last week, Predator star Jesse Ventura – who played Blain Cooper – has delivered his verdict on the franchise's new entry, well and truly welcoming Amber Midthunder into the "Predator family".
Netflix cancels LGBTQ+ spy series Q-Force after one season
Netflix has confirmed queer show Q-Force won't return for a second season. The animated series, whose cast includes Will & Grace's Sean Hayes and comedians Wanda Sykes and Patti Harrison, was first said not to get a round two in May. Q-Force (where the Q stands for "queer") revolves around...
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Why Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Loki
Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder was never going to feature Tom Hiddleston's Loki, its co-writer has confirmed – and now we know why the God of Mischief was absent. Following the release of Taika Waititi's Ragnarok follow-up Love and Thunder earlier this summer, fans have been wondering why Thor's adoptive brother failed to return to Asgard along with the rest of the gang.
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
Never heard of them? Get on Google!
Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
Married at First Sight's Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie announce split ending 10-month relationship
Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has announced that she has split from 'husband' Jackson Lonie after 10 months. The pair made a joint announcement through their Instagram pages, sharing photos of their TV wedding, them on the beach, and having a kiss. Their joint caption reads: "After...
The Academy Amazon Prime
Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?. Another Leeds United documentary - following on from the success of Take Me Home is to debut soon. Will anyone (Leeds fans or non Leeds fans) be watching this?
Why everyone quit Call the Midwife
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. Providing comfort and escape to another era since its debut in 2012, Call the Midwife is a staple of British television. Inspired by the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, the BBC One drama follows a group of midwives and nuns who are working in the East End of London in the late 1950s.
Better Call Saul creator addresses new Breaking Bad spin-off possibility
Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has addressed the possibility of a new Breaking Bad spin-off. Saul, which is itself a spin-off / prequel to Breaking Bad, is now less than one week away from ending its run – and with that, fans will have to bid farewell to a beloved franchise they've had around for 15 years now.
Are You The One? UK season 1 – Meet the cast of singletons looking for their match
The British are coming and are on the hunt for their perfect match with the first ever season of Are You The One? UK. After eight seasons, the US reality show is now setting their sights on scientifically matchmaking their cast with their perfect fit. The only catch is, each...
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Nikau is shocked as newcomer Naomi kisses him. Elsewhere, the truth about Tex is revealed, and new band Lyrik face some tensions as they settle into the Bay. Here's a full collection of 10 big moments...
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
